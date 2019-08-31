INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Logan Justus pays no attention to the uprights when he’s kicking a field goal. Instead, he tries to find something beyond the yellow posts.
In Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday, Justus’ target was a collection of white seats in a stadium filled with blue ones. In the upper section of the south end zone, directly in the center of the uprights, are a few white chairs that outline the Indianapolis Colts logo.
So, when Justus trotted out to the field with 2:15 left in Indiana’s season-opener against Ball State, he lined up from 50 yards out, spotted the white seats in section 453 and drilled the kick to extend Indiana’s lead to 10, sealing a 34-24 win for the Hoosiers.
“I was really comfortable in that situation,” Justus said. “I don’t feel any pressure. The team trusts me, and I trust them.”
It was one of four field goals for Justus, who hit from 48, 30, 47 and then 50 (his personal best). His four makes in a single game ties the program record.
“Clutch,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said about his kicker. “He was awesome today. I trust him.”
It was a game in which Indiana needed every point it could get. Deemed as 17.5-point favorites coming into the contest, the Hoosiers were challenged by Ball State early and often.
Tied at three in the first quarter, Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. found receiver Nick Westbrook for a 75-yard TD completion.
But right when the momentum was turning to Indiana’s favor, Penix, a redshirt freshman, threw back-to-back interceptions. That allowed Ball State to capitalize and tie the game at 10. The Hoosiers relied on Justus to put points up for the rest of the half as they took a 16-10 lead into halftime.
“I told him during the game, 'Man, I love you. I appreciate you putting points on the board,’” Penix said. “You know what he said? He said, ‘You’re getting me down here.’ We’re working together as a team.”
Indiana had a strong start to the second half, running seven plays for 65 yards in 2:54, resulting in a 4-yard touchdown run from running back Stevie Scott. That pushed the Hoosier lead to 23-10.
Not to be outdone, Ball State countered with a seven-play, 65-yard drive in 3:19 to cut the deficit back to six. Cardinals quarterback Drew Plitt dumped it off to running back Walter Fletcher, who dashed 45 yards to the end zone.
Allen called Indiana’s tackling “terrible” but said it will be better come next week’s game at home against Eastern Illinois.
Another short touchdown run by Scott in the fourth quarter pushed the Hoosiers’ lead to 12, and Indiana opted to go for two. A trick play that saw receiver David Ellis toss it to tight end Peyton Hendershot for the successful conversion made it 31-17.
Ball State wouldn’t go away, scoring another touchdown in the fourth to cut it back within a touchdown until Justus’ final field goal sealed the win.
Indiana defensive back Jaylin Williams picked off Plitt with one minute left to end the Cardinals' final comeback attempt. Indiana has now gone 19 straight games with at least one takeaway, which is the longest streak in college football.
Penix finished the game 24-for-40 passing with 326 yards and one touchdown. He also led the team in rushing yards with 69. His total yards and passing yards are the program’s second highest for a freshman starting quarterback behind Antwaan Randle El in 1998.
“He’s got some real talent,” Allen said. “And he’s got some poise about him. I was pleased with his performance. I thought he did a really good job.”