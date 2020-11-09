No. 10 Hoosiers used culture change to steadily progress

INDIANAPOLIS — When Indiana coach Tom Allen reflects on that mid-October afternoon now, it all seems vividly clear.

Last season's 34-28 victory at Maryland gave the Hoosiers a badly needed confidence boost, sent expectations soaring and renewed the motivation to defy critics of the program. At the time, Allen sensed Reese Taylor's game-sealing interception with 82 seconds left would make an impact.

Today, he realizes it changed everything. Three games into this season, Taylor is part of a fearless secondary that has helped the Hoosiers reach new heights.

At 3-0, they share the Big Ten East lead with No. 3 Ohio State. On Sunday, Indiana climbed to No. 10 in the rankings — its highest mark since September 1969, two months after the moon landing. And Allen insists this is only the start of grander goals.

“We’ve been very specific that we want to build a team that can win Big Ten championships so we want to compete for Big Ten championships," Allen said. “We're trying to elevate this program.”

Indiana is off and running.

After going more than a quarter-century between Top 25 appearances and contributing annually to new punch lines, the Hoosiers are punching back and checking off goals as they take the field.