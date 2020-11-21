No. 9 Indiana's comeback bid denied at No. 3 Ohio State

While the passing attack soared, the Hoosiers abandoned the run, making the offense predictable and limited. For the game, Indiana ran for minus-1 yards on 16 attempts.

The defense kept the Hoosiers in the game as they continually gave Fields trouble. Fields made big plays in the air and on his feet, but he also threw three interceptions.

Indiana defensive back Jamar Johnson, who had two of the interceptions, attributed the defensive success to forcing Fields into indecisive situations.

“We’ll show different coverage. We were just messing up his reads,” Johnson said. “He mainly likes to look at one receiver, he doesn’t really go through his progressions that much ... we were just disguising our coverages.”

One of Johnson’s interceptions never gave Indiana an offensive opportunity, though. He fumbled the ball at the Ohio State 18-yard line after he intercepted it early in the third quarter.

Johnson’s miscue was one of a plethora of missed chances for Indiana throughout the game.

Fryfogle and sophomore receiver David Ellis both had key mistakes, early on that could have helped Indiana avoid the large deficit had they not occurred.