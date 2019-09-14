BLOOMINGTON — Indiana had the ball at the end of the third quarter, trying to take any bit of momentum it could possibly find into the fourth quarter against No. 6 Ohio State.
Quarterback Peyton Ramsey tossed the ball out to the left side and had it intercepted by Damon Arnette Jr., who took it 96 yards for a touchdown as the clock trickled down to triple zeros.
At the start of the fourth quarter, the Ohio State fans let themselves be heard.
“O-H!” half of the Buckeye fans would yell.
“I-O!” the second half would respond.
Not only had Ohio State taken complete control of the game at that point, leading Indiana 51-10, but the Buckeye faithful had taken over Memorial Stadium as Hoosier fans shrunk in numbers quarter after quarter.
In what was a near sellout at 47,945 energized fans quickly turned into a Buckeye beatdown. The final score ended up 51-10, and Indiana's players walked back to the locker room with their heads hung low.
“Rough day for the Hoosiers,” IU coach Tom Allen said. “Very disappointed with how we performed.”
Indiana was without its starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who suffered an undisclosed injury sometime in the last week. With Penix out for what Allen said shouldn’t be long-term, junior Peyton Ramsey, who started all 12 games for Indiana last season, took the field.
Indiana struggled from the get-go, accumulating minus -7 yards in its first two possessions while already trailing 7-0.
The Hoosiers’ third drive provided the most consistent offense they had all game, going nine plays for 59 yards, resulting in a field goal. Indiana only trailed 7-3 at the end of the first quarter, and that was the closest it would get for the rest of the game.
You have free articles remaining.
Ohio State’s talent went on full display as the Buckeyes lit up the scoreboard with 23 points in the second quarter.
Allen said he thought the turning point was on a third and long, trailing 14-3, when Ramsey threw down field to receiver Whop Philyor. The ball was under thrown, but Allen thought the Ohio State defender ran into Philyor before the pass got to him, and Allen barked for a pass interference call.
No call was made, and Indiana was forced to punt. Ohio State blocked the punt out of the back of the end zone, resulting in a safety and a 16-3 advantage.
“That was kind of a really critical missed opportunity with the deep ball that I thought really could’ve changed some things with the how the game kind of felt at that point,” Allen said.
After that, the dynamic duo of Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields and running back J.K. Dobbins proved too much to handle.
Fields finished the game 14-of-24 passing for 199 yards and three touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and a passer rating of 169.2. Dobbins carried the ball 22 times for 193 yards and one touchdown. He also had a receiving touchdown.
With the attack of Ohio State’s backfield also came multiple missed tackles from Indiana’s defense, which was a problem for the team in its week one victory over Ball State.
“We missed a lot of tackles,” fifth-year linebacker Reakwon Jones said. “I don’t think the effort was where it needed to be. Just overall a really disappointing day. That’s not us.”
The losing streak continues in this conference matchup as Indiana hasn’t defeated Ohio State since 1988.
Since taking over the head coaching position in 2016, Allen has played the Buckeyes three times, all with the hopes that his team was talented enough to get the job done. The last two years Indiana was competitive, but this year lacked that nature, yet Allen still believes in what the program is doing and thinks this season can turn into something special.
“There's a determination that you have to have, and you have to be laser focused, and you have to be an individual in a program that isn't deterred by setbacks because they're going to come, and one just hit us right in the face today, so how are you going to respond?” Allen said. “That's what I just challenged our team.”