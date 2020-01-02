JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tennessee scored two touchdowns in a late 30-second span, using an onside kick to help erase a double-digit deficit and holding on to stun Indiana 23-22 in the Gator Bowl on Thursday night.
The Volunteers (8-5) closed out coach Jeremy Pruitt's second season with their sixth consecutive victory and won their fourth straight bowl, first since 2016.
Logan Justus missed an extra point in the third quarter that turned out to be costly and was wide right on a 52-yard field goal attempt with 2:12 remaining. Justus' kick had the distance but sailed just outside the right upright.
Tennessee punted with 1:02 remaining, but Indiana failed to get back into field goal range.
The Hoosiers (8-5) looked to be in control in the second half after scoring two touchdowns in a 1:13 spans, the second one coming on Jamar Johnson's 63-yard interception return, and adding a pair of field goals.
Indiana was up 22-9 before Tennessee scored twice in the final 5 minutes to retake the lead.
Quavaris Crouch scored on a 1-yard plunge and then fellow running back Eric Gray recovered a surprise onside kick that barely went the mandatory 10 yards. Gray scored from 16 yards out a few plays later to put the Vols on top for good.
The takeaway
Indiana: The Hoosiers have to find a replacement for offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, who stayed for the bowl game after getting the head coaching job at Fresno State. DeBoer gets much of the credit for Indiana's offensive turnaround. The Hoosiers ranked second in the Big Ten in total offense. Coach Tom Allen is expected to at least consider promoting assistant head coach/running backs coach Mike Hart.
Odd calls
Allen had two game-management issues that might have cost his team points.
The Hoosier moved the ball to the 6-yard line in the waning seconds of the first half, but instead of calling timeout, Allen had Ramsey line up and spike the ball with 3 seconds remaining. They could have used their final timeout much early, taken a shot into the end zone and still had time for a field goal.
Allen also ran onto the field and called timeout just before the snap, negating a touchdown run. Fortunately for Allen, his team scored two plays later.
Key injuries
Indiana played its second consecutive game without leading rusher Stevie Scott. Scott warmed up with teammates, but did not play. ... Tennessee linebacker Daniel Bituli injured his right eye in the third quarter, returned on the next series and could be seen covering it with his hand to get calls from the sideline. ... Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot injured his right short on a tackle but later returned.
