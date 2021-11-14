Jack Coan's 3 TD throws lead No. 7 Notre Dame past Virginia 28-3

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said the No. 7 Fighting Irish had a "tough week" with more than a dozen players battling a flu bug that kept some of them out of the lineup Saturday night against Virginia.

The ones able to play were more than enough.

Jack Coan threw three touchdown passes and Notre Dame extended its regular-season winning streak against Atlantic Coast Conference schools to 23 games with a 28-3 victory.

On a night when a 101-degree fever kept defensive end Myron Tagovalia-Amosa out of the lineup, Rylie Mills moved over from tackle and had three sacks. In their first game without star wide receiver Avery Davis, who tore an anterior cruciate ligament last week against Navy and is out for the year, Braden Lenzy and Kevin Austin both caught scoring passes.

"They had a mindset with all that that this was the challenge they wanted," Kelly said of his team.

Coan connected with Michael Mayer from 6 yards, Lenzy from 4 yards and Austin from 15 yards for the Fighting Irish (9-1, No. 9 CFP), who also stretched their road winning streak against teams from the ACC to 11 games.