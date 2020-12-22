 Skip to main content
Merrillville grad Justen Ramsey helps Ball State win first MAC championship since 1996
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Merrillville grad Justen Ramsey helps Ball State win first MAC championship since 1996

Justen Ramsey -- Merrillville/Ball State

Justen Ramsey, a 2019 Merrillville graduate, helped Ball State win its first Mid-American Conference championship since 1996.

 Provided by Justen Ramsey

As the final seconds ticked off the clock Friday, Justen Ramsey was left in a state of shock.

The 2019 Merrillville graduate, who is now a starting defensive lineman at Ball State, had just helped the Cardinals earn their sixth consecutive victory.

However, this win was different — this one signified history.

With a 38-28 upset victory over previously undefeated No. 23 Buffalo at Ford Field in Detroit, Ball State earned its first Mid-American Conference championship since 1996.

"It's like I'm still waiting for it to hit that I'm a MAC champion now," Ramsey said. "It was like, 'We really did it? We really won?' and once I put on the hat, I was just like 'Wow, this is crazy.'"

In retrospect, the sophomore said a big reason why he felt such a whirlwind of emotions and even a bit of disbelief is because just over four months ago, he thought he wouldn't play football in 2020.

On Aug. 8, the MAC became the first Football Bowl Subdivision conference to cancel its fall season due to the coronavirus pandemic. After the disappointing news, Ramsey had prepared to spend the rest of the year working out, in hopes of competing in the spring. But to his surprise, the MAC eventually flipped its decision and reinstated football Sept. 25.

Since then, the Cardinals haven't looked back.

Ramsey said his team's quest for its seventh MAC title may have seemed unrealistic to those outside the program, but he and his teammates couldn't care less once they found out they would be able to play.

"When we said, 'Detroit or bust,' that was real to us," Ramsey said. "It was't just something we were saying. We practiced like it. We played like it. That was the mindset for everybody. We wanted to be champions, and we were going to Detroit with or without you. It was us against everybody, and it's still Ball State against the world."

After the Cardinals knocked off Buffalo, Ramsey received countless messages from his supporters back home in the Region. The sophomore said he wasn't fully aware of just how many people tuned in Friday until he checked his phone, but one person he knew would be watching is his former coach.

Merrillville coach Brad Seiss, who guided Ramsey throughout his prep career, is also a 2007 Ball State alum. Seiss said he is proud to see Ramsey flourish at the next level, especially since he's doing so at his alma mater.

"I still know a lot of guys on staff there, and it's really cool that Justen helped them win their first MAC championship in a long time," Seiss said. "Whenever you have a kid go to the school you played for and the school you played for has success, it's pretty cool."

Ramsey is one of four former Region stars who are currently on the Cardinals' roster. Senior wide receiver Antwan Davis, a 2015 Lake Central alum, reeled in five catches for 69 yards against Buffalo. Running back Jackson Kurth and linebacker Peyton Krutz, who graduated from Valparaiso in 2019 and 2020, respectively, are also on the team.

Ball State will try to cap off its memorable campaign with another upset victory over unbeaten No. 19 San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 31. The Cardinals' matchup with the Mountain West Conference champions will mark their first bowl appearance since 2013.

Ramsey wants to ensure that his program doesn't leave empty-handed.

"That night (of winning the MAC championship), believe it or not, all everybody was talking about is that we aren't done yet. ... We're hungry," Ramsey said. "This is just the start of something great and the start of something that's going to be in the books."

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

