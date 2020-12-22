Merrillville grad Justen Ramsey helps Ball State win first MAC championship since 1996

Ramsey said his team's quest for its seventh MAC title may have seemed unrealistic to those outside the program, but he and his teammates couldn't care less once they found out they would be able to play.

"When we said, 'Detroit or bust,' that was real to us," Ramsey said. "It was't just something we were saying. We practiced like it. We played like it. That was the mindset for everybody. We wanted to be champions, and we were going to Detroit with or without you. It was us against everybody, and it's still Ball State against the world."

After the Cardinals knocked off Buffalo, Ramsey received countless messages from his supporters back home in the Region. The sophomore said he wasn't fully aware of just how many people tuned in Friday until he checked his phone, but one person he knew would be watching is his former coach.

Merrillville coach Brad Seiss, who guided Ramsey throughout his prep career, is also a 2007 Ball State alum. Seiss said he is proud to see Ramsey flourish at the next level, especially since he's doing so at his alma mater.

"I still know a lot of guys on staff there, and it's really cool that Justen helped them win their first MAC championship in a long time," Seiss said. "Whenever you have a kid go to the school you played for and the school you played for has success, it's pretty cool."