Merrillville's Phil Gunn, several Region stars make it official on National Signing Day

When he joined the Pirates, the quickly made an impact with his new program, but his final prep season was cut short after just three games.

"It was one of the last plays of practice," Gunn said. " ... One of my teammates came flying in and hit the outside of my (right) leg. I ended up breaking my femur."

Gunn ultimately underwent surgery and has just recently started walking again. The senior said it was bittersweet to see his team make it to a Class 6A semistate without him, but if there was one person Gunn could lean on for support, it was his mom, Earnestine Carey.

She sat right beside him at every game while he was sidelined, and she was right beside him again Wednesday when Gunn signed his National Letter of Intent.

"Through it all, through everything that we've been though, it's been great to have him as my son," Carey said. "It's just me and him, and I always tell him. 'I got you. The world may not care, but my your mom cares.'"

According to Carey, Ball State also proved that it cares because shortly after Gunn's season-ending injury, she received a call from the Cardinals' coaching staff.