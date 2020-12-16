Merrillville's Phil Gunn, several Region stars make it official on National Signing Day

This year has been an emotional roller coaster for Phil Gunn.
Merrillville's standout offensive lineman never could've imagined everything he would go through in 2020, but on Wednesday he was able to start a new chapter in his career by signing with Ball State on National Signing Day.
"This is definitely one of those days (to reflect)," Gunn said. "Because there were times when I had to train or practice, and I really didn't feel like doing it. But I knew in the end, it would all work out and pay off, so it was definitely worth it for sure."
Gunn verbally committed to Ball State in April, and that decision turned out to be one of the few constants throughout an up and down senior campaign.
At the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, Gunn was enrolled at Morton and he envisioned closing out his high school career with the Governors. However, when the School City of Hammond initially canceled fall contact sports Aug. 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gunn transferred to Merrillville for one last ride on the gridiron.
When he joined the Pirates, the quickly made an impact with his new program, but his final prep season was cut short after just three games.
"It was one of the last plays of practice," Gunn said. " ... One of my teammates came flying in and hit the outside of my (right) leg. I ended up breaking my femur."
Gunn ultimately underwent surgery and has just recently started walking again. The senior said it was bittersweet to see his team make it to a Class 6A semistate without him, but if there was one person Gunn could lean on for support, it was his mom, Earnestine Carey.
She sat right beside him at every game while he was sidelined, and she was right beside him again Wednesday when Gunn signed his National Letter of Intent.
"Through it all, through everything that we've been though, it's been great to have him as my son," Carey said. "It's just me and him, and I always tell him. 'I got you. The world may not care, but my your mom cares.'"
According to Carey, Ball State also proved that it cares because shortly after Gunn's season-ending injury, she received a call from the Cardinals' coaching staff.
"They just told me, 'Tell him not to worry about his scholarship. It is fine,'" Carey said. "That was one of the things he was worried about as he was getting ready for surgery like, 'What about my scholarship?' Them taking that (doubt) off his plate was huge."
Despite "bumping heads" every now and then, Gunn said he and his mother have always had a tight bond. When it was time to tie the knot with Ball State on Wednesday morning, he didn't want to share that moment with anyone else.
"I love her. I really love her," Gunn said. "She was just really emotional and thankful that a college took a chance on me because I've always wanted to play college football and in the NFL. We knew this was one of the steps to get there, so we are both just really thankful."
Pirates trio
Gunn was one of three Merrillville players to sign a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.
The most notable of the bunch is do-it-all star JoJo Johnson, who made it official with Notre Dame. Johnson had previously verbally committed to Northern Illinois and Cincinnati, but a breakout senior season helped him garner the attention of several Power Five programs, including the Irish.
Throughout his final prep campaign, Johnson, who has been recruited as a defensive back, scored 14 total touchdowns and rarely came off the field.
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly called the senior a "big time competitor with big play ability," in a congratulatory tweet Wednesday.
Dierre Kelly also shined in his senior season with the Pirates. The standout defensive lineman sewed up his commitment with Bowling Green, which has reeled in a Region player for the second consecutive year.
Last year, the Falcons landed a commitment from former Clark star Fortune Woods.
"I just have to thank God for this," Kelly said. "When I woke up this morning at bout 6 (a.m.), I was sleepy but still happy. All I can say is that all of my hard work has paid off, and everything just happened the right way."
Kelly finished his final prep campaign with 49 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.
The senior said he looks to facing Gunn in the Mid-American Conference, and he's confident that Johnson will continue blossoming in South Bend.
All three athletes were teammates at Morton and Merrillville.
"I think (all of us signing) is a great thing because we really are like brothers," Kelly said. "All of us have gone through the same things, so we all know how the struggle is and we all know what it took to get here."
State runner-ups
The Region has had a state runner-up football team in each of the last two seasons, and now those programs' stars are heading to the next level.
Valparaiso standouts Cooper Jones, a defensive lineman, and John Hofer, an offensive lineman, each signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. Both players helped the Vikings reach Lucas Oil Stadium in 2019 before eventually falling 27-20 to New Palestine in the Class 5A state final.
Jones will continue his career at Indiana, while Hofer is headed to Western Michigan. Hofer said it was "surreal" to move closer to his dream of playing college football, and he thanked Jones for helping become a better player over the last four years.
"One of my favorite quotes is 'Iron sharpens iron,' and in my opinion there is no better defensive end in the state than Cooper Jones," Hofer said. "Going against each other every day and crafting our skills, it was just fun to compete every day. I definitely wouldn't be in this position without that competition."
The Indiana Football Coaches Association agreed with Hofer's assessment of Jones and recently recognized him and Hobart standout linebacker Bobby Babcock by naming both players 2020 Mr. Football at their positions.
In the fall, Babcock and two-way star Zach Vode guided the Brickies to the Class 4A state final in Indianapolis, where they ultimately lost 49-7 to Roncalli.
On Wednesday, Babcock signed with Illinois State, while Vode, who was recruited as a linebacker, will head to Western Michigan alongside Hofer.
"This day has been absolutely amazing, and it's great to see Region ball getting some recognition," Hofer said. "You always hear about Indy schools, and most people forget about us up North. ... Everyone sleeps on Region ball, but this was just another way to put the state on notice and to show them we can play, too."
Gallery: 4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
