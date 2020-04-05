MY FAVORITE GAMES: Truman State wins inaugural America’s Crossroads Bowl

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Paul Oren’s No. 10: I never thought the first bowl game I covered would be at a high school stadium in Northwest Indiana. Covering this game was a challenge because I had never heard of Truman State or Ohio Dominican beforehand and had no idea what story lines to look for going into the game. That said, football is football. Throw in Jim Cornelison and a military flyover and this was an awesome experience.

HOBART — Jordan Salima got a second lease on life when Truman State was invited to the inaugural America’s Crossroads Bowl and the senior running back wasn’t about to waste an opportunity to extend his collegiate career one more game.

Salima ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns as the Bulldogs knocked off Ohio Dominican 21-7 at the Brickyard on Saturday afternoon (Dec. 7). Salima was named the Offensive Player of the Game as he added four catches for 20 yards.

“This was such a blessing for us to be able to get this opportunity,” Salima said. “Everyone on this team worked hard to get us to this point and today we really started to reap the benefits.”

The Bulldogs finished the year 10-2 in NCAA Division II, including a 38-7 win over Valparaiso on Sept. 21. Truman State has beaten the Crusaders in consecutive years, winning a trip to Brown Field last season 34-20.