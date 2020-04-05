MY FAVORITE GAMES: Truman State wins inaugural America’s Crossroads Bowl

Paul Oren’s No. 10: I never thought the first bowl game I covered would be at a high school stadium in Northwest Indiana. Covering this game was a challenge because I had never heard of Truman State or Ohio Dominican beforehand and had no idea what story lines to look for going into the game. That said, football is football. Throw in Jim Cornelison and a military flyover and this was an awesome experience.
HOBART — Jordan Salima got a second lease on life when Truman State was invited to the inaugural America’s Crossroads Bowl and the senior running back wasn’t about to waste an opportunity to extend his collegiate career one more game.
Salima ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns as the Bulldogs knocked off Ohio Dominican 21-7 at the Brickyard on Saturday afternoon (Dec. 7). Salima was named the Offensive Player of the Game as he added four catches for 20 yards.
“This was such a blessing for us to be able to get this opportunity,” Salima said. “Everyone on this team worked hard to get us to this point and today we really started to reap the benefits.”
The Bulldogs finished the year 10-2 in NCAA Division II, including a 38-7 win over Valparaiso on Sept. 21. Truman State has beaten the Crusaders in consecutive years, winning a trip to Brown Field last season 34-20.
“We’ve enjoyed our (visits) up here,” Truman State coach Gregg Nesbitt said. “I’m a retired high school football coach from a community like (Hobart) and I know what football means to this place. Everything has been top notch here for us.”
The Bulldogs set the tone early, chewing up the field on the first possession with a 19-play, 74-yard drive. While the drive only resulted in a 20-yard field goal, it kept Ohio Dominican’s defense on the field for more than 10 minutes.
“We wanted to come out here and show them what we were made of,” Truman State senior offensive lineman Jacob Lewis said. “You love those types of drives if you’re an offensive lineman.”
Salima and Lewis got more of an opportunity to show off their skills on Truman’s second drive. After forcing the Panthers into a three-and-out, Ohio Dominican’s punter Logen Neidhardt boomed a 73-yard punt to bury Truman State at the 1-yard line.
“We look at drives that start really deep like that as just a way for us to get more stats,” Lewis said. “We were confident that we could come out and move the ball.”
Move the ball they did as the Bulldogs embarked on a 14-play, 99-yard drive that lasted into the second quarter and took more than six minutes off the clock. Salima capped off the drive with his first of two rushing touchdowns.
“The key to those first two drives was our ability to convert on third down,” Nesbitt said. “Salima wasn’t going to be denied and credit (starting quarterback) Jaden Barr and our offensive line as well. We made some big plays.”
Saturday’s game was the first college football bowl game hosted in the state of Indiana. The game was the culmination of two days of events that were hosted by the City of Hobart and the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority. The two teams visited a handful of elementary schools in the area on Friday and attended the City of Hobart tree lighting. Famed National Anthem singer Jim Cornelison kicked off the festivities on Saturday which included multiple musical performances, a flyover and a pair of World War II veterans serving as the honorary captains.
“It meant so much to be able to go to the schools and reach out to little kids,” Lewis said. “We do that back in Truman and to be able to do it here was great. Then we got to go to the (Albanese) candy factory. You’re always going to make a big guy like me happy when there is candy involved.”
