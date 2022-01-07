Niesner embracing journey as he aims for professional career

Ben Niesner didn’t waste any time finding a job after he graduated from Valparaiso last month. Now the First Team All-Pioneer Football League punter is looking for a career.
Niesner has been busy training in his home state of Washington to become a professional punter in the National Football League. Niesner ranked 16th nationally this season with a 43.2 punting average. Last spring, he tied both the Valparaiso and PFL record for single-season punting average at 43.6.
“This is my full-blown job now,” Niesner said. “This is what I do. It’s my job to prepare my body and prepare my skills to be able to have this opportunity. I’m getting the punting training. I have an agent. I have all those bases covered. Training and punting is my job.
It’s been quite a rise for Niesner, considering he never played football in high school. He attempted to punt at Oregon State before settling at Portland State for two years.
He beat out a scholarship punter despite being a walk-on, but decided to transfer to Valparaiso ahead of the 2019 season. He averaged 39.4 yards per punt in his first year with the Beacons and then exploded during the 2021 spring campaign when he was named PFL Co-Special Teams Player of the Year.
“I’ve always been a pusher,” Niesner said. “I’m not going to get told no. I’m going to make things work.”
Niesner put those skills to work after he finished his time with the Beacons. Following the fall season, he began working connections to get an invite to the FCS Bowl, an annual postseason all-star game that brings the best players from Division I FCS programs together. Niesner was named the Special Teams Most Valuable Player after he averaged 50.2 yards over six punts.
“I went down (to Daytona Beach) and I enjoyed myself,” Niesner said. “I showed people my leg strength and that I’m the real deal. I wanted to show people that it doesn’t matter what size school that you come from. I just went out there and had fun. I didn’t know if it was the last time I was going to put on pads and play in a game.”
Niesner’s performance in Florida was enough for him to earn an invite to the prestigious Tropical Bowl later this month in Orlando. The event began in 2016 and showcases the top college football seniors as they practice and play in front of NFL scouts. More than 350 Tropical Bowl alumni have reached the NFL in the last five years. The game takes place at Camping World Stadium, the site of the Citrus Bowl.
“I’ll have the same mentality at the Tropical Bowl as I did in the first game,” Niesner said. “Who knows what will happen after that.”
While most NFL Draft prospects are preparing for the Combine that will be in March in Indianapolis, Niesner will shift his focus from the Tropical Bowl to the Coach (Gary) Zauner Specialist Combine, which will be held next month in Gilbert, Arizona.
“The specialist route is a lot different than the other players,” Niesner said. “After the Tropical Bowl, I’ll have a month to prepare and train for the Zauner Specialist camp. It will be a combine simulation and he is a gatekeeper. From there, it will be a pro day somewhere.”
Regardless of how the next weeks and months play out, Niesner is keeping his head on a swivel and enjoying every moment.
“It has to sit in your mind with the reality of life that you might not have another opportunity,” Niesner said. “I’m focused on everything I’m doing right now, but I also have the side where I can keep my mind loose and enjoy the process.”