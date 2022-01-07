Niesner embracing journey as he aims for professional career

Niesner put those skills to work after he finished his time with the Beacons. Following the fall season, he began working connections to get an invite to the FCS Bowl, an annual postseason all-star game that brings the best players from Division I FCS programs together. Niesner was named the Special Teams Most Valuable Player after he averaged 50.2 yards over six punts.

“I went down (to Daytona Beach) and I enjoyed myself,” Niesner said. “I showed people my leg strength and that I’m the real deal. I wanted to show people that it doesn’t matter what size school that you come from. I just went out there and had fun. I didn’t know if it was the last time I was going to put on pads and play in a game.”

Niesner’s performance in Florida was enough for him to earn an invite to the prestigious Tropical Bowl later this month in Orlando. The event began in 2016 and showcases the top college football seniors as they practice and play in front of NFL scouts. More than 350 Tropical Bowl alumni have reached the NFL in the last five years. The game takes place at Camping World Stadium, the site of the Citrus Bowl.

“I’ll have the same mentality at the Tropical Bowl as I did in the first game,” Niesner said. “Who knows what will happen after that.”