No. 3 Ohio St. runs past No. 15 Wildcats for Big Ten crown

There was the uncertainty of what was next when players were sent home after one spring practice in March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. And then the feeling in the locker room after a loss at Iowa State that had Oklahoma 0-2 in league play for the first time since 1998.

The Sooners got a bit of revenge Saturday when winning another Big 12 title game, with Spencer Rattler throwing a 45-yard touchdown to fellow freshman Marvin Mims and running for another score in a 27-21 victory over the No. 8 Cyclones.

“I’ve felt tremendous excitement after each one of them, but this one does feel different ... maybe the most unlikely,” said Riley, the fourth-year head coach who was the Sooners' offensive coordinator the two seasons before that.