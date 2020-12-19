No. 3 Ohio St. runs past No. 15 Wildcats for Big Ten crown

INDIANAPOLIS — Ohio State running back Trey Sermon got the message Saturday.
He'd heard coach Ryan Day preach about everything the Buckeyes overcame to reach this season's Big Ten championship game. He also heard Day urging players to overcome more obstacles in the second half.
So Sermon delivered — with a record-breaking performance.
He ran for 331 yards and scored two second-half touchdowns, helping No. 3 Ohio State rally past No. 15 Northwestern 22-10 for its fourth straight conference crown and a likely spot in the College Football Playoff.
“I’m aware of my ability and I know I’m more than capable of playing my game, which is making guys miss and playing at the second level," the Big Ten championship game MVP said. “When I’m in the zone, I feel like the game just really slows down and I can see everything develop, make the right reads and make the right cuts."
Sermon used the combination of vision and speed to average 11.4 yards on 29 carries against one of the nation's top defenses, breaking Eddie George's single-game school record and the Big Ten championship game mark.
Big 12: Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley remembered two specific moments right after the No. 12 Sooners won their sixth consecutive championship.
There was the uncertainty of what was next when players were sent home after one spring practice in March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. And then the feeling in the locker room after a loss at Iowa State that had Oklahoma 0-2 in league play for the first time since 1998.
The Sooners got a bit of revenge Saturday when winning another Big 12 title game, with Spencer Rattler throwing a 45-yard touchdown to fellow freshman Marvin Mims and running for another score in a 27-21 victory over the No. 8 Cyclones.
“I’ve felt tremendous excitement after each one of them, but this one does feel different ... maybe the most unlikely,” said Riley, the fourth-year head coach who was the Sooners' offensive coordinator the two seasons before that.
Mountain West: Nick Starkel completed 32-of-52 passes for 453 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 25 San Jose State to its first MWC championship, 34-20 over Boise State on Saturday. The Spartans (7-0) had lost all 14 previous meetings with the Broncos (5-2). Starkel broke former Fresno State star Derek Carr’s title-game record of 404 yards passing set in 2013 in a victory over Utah State. It was the fourth 400-yard passing game of Starkel’s career, and second this season, his first with the Spartans. He spent the first three years of his college career at Texas A&M and Arkansas before transferring to San Jose State in January.
Friday
MAC: Ball State coach Mike Neu had plenty of motivational material at his disposal for the league title game.
There was no question which team was favored — and which player was supposed to be the star.
“I made sure our guys knew that we were underdogs,” Neu said. “Our mindset was, it’s Ball State against the world. That's fine. We wouldn't want to have it any other way.”
Drew Plitt threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score in the first half, and Ball State kept Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson under control in a 38-28 victory over the 23rd-ranked Bulls on Friday night.
The Cardinals (6-1) won their first MAC championship since 1996, the year before the title game originated. They held Patterson to 47 yards on 18 carries after he'd been averaging over 200 a game. Patterson left with an apparent right leg injury in the third quarter, although he was able to return in the fourth.
Pac-12: Oregon didn't win its Pac-12 division, and it only got into the championship game because Washington had to drop out. The Ducks hadn't won a game in nearly a month before they took the Coliseum field Friday night.
They still ended up celebrating amid confetti and streamers in their rivals' empty stadium.
After yet another display of the big-game poise their West Coast foes so often lack, the Ducks are back-to-back conference champions.
Anthony Brown threw two touchdown passes in his unusual Oregon debut, Jamal Hill made his second interception with 2:47 to play, and the Ducks won their second straight title with a 34-27 over No. 13 Southern California.
Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, the game's MVP with five tackles and a sack, jauntily wore two hats during the postgame party to symbolize the Ducks' two championships.
“We fought this year,” said Thibodeaux, a Los Angeles native. “So many trials and tribulations. So many things that kept popping up. So many excuses we could have made, and we didn’t flinch. We stuck to the script and got it done.”
