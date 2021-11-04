No. 8 Irish get ready for Navy's triple option

SOUTH BEND — Sometimes you must switch gears to get to the finish line. No. 8 Notre Dame will need to do that Saturday when it renews its rivalry with Navy.

A week after holding off North Carolina, the Fighting Irish (8-1, No. 10 CFP) host a Navy team that has provided its share of scares despite being 2-6.

Just ask No. 2 Cincinnati, which escaped Annapolis with a 27-20 victory over coach Ken Niumatalolo's crew. Yes, the same Bearcats who three weeks earlier ended Notre Dame's 26-game home winning streak.

Brian Kelly is 8-2 coaching against Navy, but preparing for its triple-option offense is always a hassle.

"We didn't see it last week and we won't see it next week," Kelly said. "So, you have to shift gears; you're not doing things you normally do. So, it's really getting out of a comfort zone more than anything else. And that's difficult because you're so used to getting into routines. Navy gets you out of that routine."

Navy, which is 103-73 with 11 bowl appearances under Niumatalolo, has struggled with injuries on its offensive line and in the secondary. But the Midshipmen have shown up and competed, losing close games against Houston and SMU, which are now both ranked. They rallied last week to win 20-17 at Tulsa.