Notre Dame stunned by struggling Stanford

SOUTH BEND — Tanner McKee passed for 288 yards, Casey Filkins scored a touchdown and Joshua Karty kicked three field goals as Stanford ended an 11-game losing streak against FBS opponents, beating Notre Dame 16-14 on Saturday night.
The Cardinal (2-4), who blew a two-touchdown lead against Oregon State a week earlier, put the game away when Stanford safety Jonathan McGill broke up a pass by Drew Pyne on fourth-and-7 from the Notre Dame 25-yard line with 1:04 left.
It was Stanford's first win against an FBS opponent since beating then-No. 3 Oregon 31-24 in overtime on Oct. 2, 2021.
"We needed that. We really did," Stanford coach David Shaw said. "Early in the week, I anticipated it being really tough to get our guys going again and it was not."
Shaw said the Cardinal didn't let the near-miss against Oregon State make them give up hope.
"As difficult as last week's loss was in the fourth quarter, our guys felt it, they felt like they were close," Shaw said. "They felt we didn't need to scrap everything, it, didn't need to change everything."
After the game, the Cardinal ran to the end of the field where their fans were and celebrated.
It's the second embarrassing home loss of the season for the Irish (3-3). The Irish were beaten 26-21 by Marshall in the second game of the season, but had won three straight since. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said it comes down to execution.
"We weren't running the ball effectively. We also weren't throwing the ball as effectively as we wanted," he said. "It wasn't a lack of effort in the game. It wasn't a lack of preparation. But it's not correlating over to the results you want, so you have to look at what you are doing and how you are doing it and figure out a better way to do it."
The Irish offense couldn't get much going against a Stanford defense that entered the game 111th in scoring defense, giving up 32.6 points a game. Freeman said the Irish weren't surprised by anything the Cardinal were doing.
"I need to make sure we look at ourselves and say, 'What aren't we doing?'" he said. "The game plan is to run the ball and try to capitalize off of the aggressiveness of their defense and try to take some shots."
Notre Dame scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions in the second half, but fumbled the ball away on its next possession.
Stanford scored its lone touchdown on its first possession, driving 66 yards in eight plays, capped by a 2-yard run by Filkins. Karty then kicked field goals of 45, 43 and 43 yards.
McKee was 26-of-38 passing for 288 yards and the Cardinal had a 385 yards to 311 yards advantage in total offense.
"This is far from the end product," McKee said. "We have to keep on getting better and use this as a stepping stone."
Pyne was 13-of-27 passing for 151 yards for the Irish with a fumble. He threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Tobias Merriweather and Audric Estime had a 10-yard scoring run as Notre Dame overcame a 13-0 deficit to take a 14-13 lead, but couldn't hold on.
Pyne took the blame for an inconsistent performance.
"I've got to go out there and do my job, execute, deliver the ball, get us in the right protection," he said. "I've got to see the defense. I just need to go out there and execute."
It appeared the Irish might have a short field to work with when officials ruled McKee had fumbled, but the call was overturned when replay showed his knee was down. The Cardinal took a 16-14 lead on a 43-yard field goal by Karty with 10:20 left.
The Irish were driving on their next possession, but Estime fumbled at the Stanford 25-yard line on a hit by Kendall Williamson and Jonathan McGill recovered at the 21.
"It's just frustrating man. It's frustrating. We've got to be better," Freeman said.
Big sack
Edge rusher Stephen Herron had a big sack of Pyne on second-and-4 on the closing drive.
"I was trying to just get out of the pocket and create something. The guy dragged me down," Pyne said. "You can't take a sack in a two-minute operation."
Numbers
Notre Dame hasn't scored a touchdown in the first quarter in six games this season and has been outscored 27-6. ... Stanford ended a three-game losing streak to the Irish to claim the Legends Trophy. Shaw improved to 6-5 against the Irish. ... Notre Dame had just 106 yards of total offense in the first half.
"The first half, defense played so well, best half of football we've played all year," Shaw said. "Not just kept them out of the end zone, not just a shutout, but getting off the field on third downs, getting in the quarterback's face, getting pressure on the quarterback, rallying in the running game."
Up next
Notre Dame: The Irish host UNLV on Saturday.
FOOTBALL RECAP: Lowell upsets Andrean, Hanover blanks Calumet, Crown Point beats Michigan City
Lowell grinds out win over Andrean to earn share of Northwest Crossroads crown
MERRILLVILLE — With 24 seconds left in the second quarter Andrean’s Drayk Bowen lined up to punt the ball away and send the game to the half tied, 7-7.
Instead, Lowell generated pressure up the middle, blocked the kick and James Langen picked it up, taking it the rest of the way to give the Red Devils a 14-7 lead heading into the half.
It was all Lowell needed as its running game helped the control the clock to finish out a 28-13 upset win over the Class 2A No. 2 59ers and clinch a share of the Northwest Crossroads Conference title.
Lowell, Andrean and Hobart — which beat Munster on Friday — all finished 4-1 in the NCC and all are 6-3 overall.
“I said it out there when (the punt block) happened, it’s the best feeling,” running back Owen Thiele said. “The best feeling of the year, honestly probably longer than that. It’s us doing our jobs, it’s us playing football like we should be.”
The combination of quarterback Riley Bank and Thiele on the ground kept the clock moving for the Red Devils.
Bank came into the game as the second-leading rusher in the Region, but it was Thiele early on who carried the load for Lowell. The junior toted the ball 29 times for 104 yards and two scores in the victory.
“It’s just Red Devil football,” Thiele said. “Slowing it down, wasting time. That’s how we win games.
“I don’t care who carries the ball as long as we’re getting yards.”
In the second half Bank saw a larger share of the touches. By the time the final horn had sounded, he’d rushed the ball 19 times for 113 yards. He gave Lowell the insurance it needed early in the second half when he took a quarterback power up the left side of the line before cutting it all the way back across the field and scoring from 27 yards out for his lone touchdown of the game.
“That’s what we want to do,” Lowell coach Keith Kilmer said. “We spread it out and it looks all fancy but everybody knows we just want to run the ball. They were packing it in so we just we just tell the kids, ‘Protect the ball and fall forward.’ Owen and Riley did a great job of following those big guys up front who probably had their best game of the year.”
Thiele put the game out of reach with under two minutes left when he capped off a drive by powering his way in from two yards out to go up three touchdowns.
Andrean got on the board first when Billy Henry hit Patrick Clacks III for 21 yards across the middle midway through the first quarter. Henry added a second score to cut the deficit to 15. Again, it was to Clacks, who caught five passes for 45 yards and the two scores.
“Our kids just played with some heart and some emotion tonight,” Kilmer said. “What can you say about the defense making stops? But eating up that fourth quarter offensively, that’s what old Red Devil football is all about.”
PHOTOS: Andrean hosts Lowell in football
Hanover Central blanks Calumet to win Greater South Shore South title
CALUMET TOWNSHIP — It was a little more than just a game that amounted to the Greater South Shore Conference South championship when Hanover Central traveled north to Calumet Friday.
“Everyone’s been doubting us. ‘We’re not that good. We haven’t played anybody good.’ We played a decent team and they have a receiver (Terrell) Caldwell, he’s been putting up good numbers. Everyone’s been saying he was going to torch us,” Wildcats sophomore Caiden Varrett said. “Tonight, we shut them down. I think it was pretty personal.”
For the ninth time in as many games this season, Hanover Central triggered a running clock with a 35-point second-half lead. The Wildcats beat Calumet 42-0 to claim a third straight conference crown in their final season in the GSSC.
“This is what I expected to see. I thought that we were three to four touchdowns better than these guys. I felt we were better everywhere. We were better up front. Our skill guys were better. Our coaching staff is better,” Hanover Central coach Brian Parker said. “These guys were kind of calling us out in regard to social media and we were silent all week. Our boys have been itching to play this game.”
The Wildcats put up points but did it with defense. The Warriors (8-1, 3-1) managed only 28 total yards, including 4 rushing yards. Defensive tackle Collin Foy had two sacks and another tackle for loss. Verrett blocked two punts.
“Our starting defense pitched a shutout this year in nine games. That’s hard to do,” Parker said. “We’re big up front. We’re fast on the back end. We fly to the football.”
After a quick, scoreless first quarter, the Wildcats (9-0, 4-0) scored on a big play on the first play of the second period. Quarterback Matt Koontz found Verrett behind the safeties for a 42-yard score.
Before half, Koontz would do it again, this time with Gannan Howes for 43 yards. Hanover Central led 14-0 at the break.
Dylan Bowen opened the second half with an 82-yard kickoff return. He couldn’t corral the ball on the kick, picked it up off the turf and took it all the way to the Calumet 2-yard line before stumbling and falling. Kyle Haessly punched it in from there.
Verrett blocked his first punt and then Haessly scored on another 2-yard run. Verrett blocked his second and the Wildcats recovered near the Calumet goal line. Haessly scored again on the next play.
“I saw that their punter, every time he would go to the right and then kick it. I tried to bait right, go left and just jump,” Verrett said. “It just worked.”
Hanover Central has now won 15 consecutive regular-season games. It will join the Northwest Crossroads Conference next season.
“Honestly, enrollment-wise, I think we’ve outgrown the conference,” Parker said. “The GSSC has been good to us. Great coaches, great athletic directors, great people across the board. I’m honored and privileged to be a part of this conference and we’re excited to go to a new one next year.”
PHOTOS: Calumet hosts Hanover Central in football
Crown Point wraps up perfect regular season, first outright DAC title since 2006
MICHIGAN CITY — Another Friday night, another win for Crown Point. But this one carried some added significance.
The Bulldogs defeated Michigan City 38-3 to wrap up a perfect 9-0 regular season and win the Duneland Athletic Conference outright for the first time since 2006.
Senior quarterback JJ Johnson completed 4 of 7 passes for 62 yards and one touchdown, ran 13 times for 74 yards and three scores and even hauled in a 24 yard touchdown reception on a trick play. The Crown Point defense briefly struggled to contain junior Cameron Bell and the Michigan City wildcat but ultimately held the Wolves to just three points in yet another dominant win.
“How about those undefeated Bulldogs?” Crown Point coach Craig Buzea asked his players as rain fell at Ames Field. He’s coached a handful of unbeaten regular-season teams throughout his three decades in coaching but said this year’s Crown Point team’s success was the least expected of them all.
And that’s what makes it so sweet.
“I don’t think anybody could have guessed this would have happened,” Buzea said. “I could sit here and lie to you but I won’t. I didn’t know we would run through the Duneland like this.”
Ranked No. 7 in the Class 6A Associated Press poll and No. 8 in the coaches’ poll, the Bulldogs (9-0, 7-0) enter the postseason as the area’s favorite amongst the largest class to compete for a state championship. But the path ahead is tough.
A largest class Region team hasn’t won state since Portage in 1977. Valparaiso is the most recent local team to make an appearance having lost to Ben Davis in 2001. Merrillville, before getting moved down to Class 5A this year, lost in semistate each of the last three seasons.
Crown Point is the lone state-ranked team in its sectional made up of first-round matchup Portage, Lake Central and Lafayette Jeff. But a potential regional matchup would come from No. 6/5 Fort Wayne Carroll, No. 11/11 Penn, No. 12/10 Elkhart or unranked Warsaw if the Bulldogs survive their favored sectional.
The other half of the Class 6A northern bracket features four state-ranked teams, including favored No. 4/4 Hamilton Southeastern. The top three teams in the state compete in the southern half of the tournament.
Crown Point has played the 11th toughest schedule among the 14 Class 6A schools to receive rank in either the AP or coaches polls and 46th overall, according to the John Harrell Sagarin Rankings. The Bulldogs’ 48-4 Week 3 win against Class 5A No. 1/2 Merrillville ranks as the most impressive, per that metric. It was the lone CP win decided by a single score.
That concerns Buzea.
“At some point we’re going to be in a close one, right?” he said. “But we have to do what we believe in and stick to what we’ve done all season long.”
Junior linebacker Will Clark, a captain, said Crown Point hasn’t yet played its best football but trusts Buzea to have the Bulldogs ready to go in two weeks against Portage.
“Coach Buz has come in here and changed the culture of how we run, how we play,” he said. “I think we’re playing well but we’ve got a lot more to show. I can’t explain how excited we are going into the postseason.”
Buzea knows firsthand what it takes to navigate a largest class Region team to the state finals. Before Valparaiso in 2001, Buzea’s 1994 Portage team was the last largest class program to compete for a championship.
Can Crown Point shake off whatever has held Region teams back from making it down to Indianapolis?
“We’re going to find out, right?” Buzea said. “We play nine games to get ready for the tournament. There were some games along the way we got off from what we were doing to work on some things to get better…
“I still feel really good about our team and whatever happens in the postseason nobody can take away what these guys have done. Winning the DAC, winning the conference, it’s one of the hardest things to do. I’m so proud to be the coach here.”
PHOTOS: Michigan City hosts Crown Point in football
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Valparaiso rallies from 14-0 hole to top Lake Central
Valparaiso rallied from a 14-0 second half deficit to spoil Lake Central’s senior night with a 21-14 victory on Friday in a Duneland Athletic Conference game.
Thomas Burda sprinted into the end zone from 12 yards out to finally get Valparaiso on the board. LC still led 14-6 with 3:51 left in the third quarter.
Valpo (6-3, 5-2 DAC) then scored on its next possession when Burda ran it in from 4 yards out, and the 2-point conversion pass on a Philly special was good to knot the game at 14-14 with 6:17 left.
Valpo then took over on the Lake Central 12-yard line with the punter’s knee touched the ground on a low snap. Justin Clark ran it in from two yards out three plays later for the go-ahead touchdown and a 21-14 lead.
Burda finished with 113 yards rushing on 28 carries. Clark completed 7-of-18 passes for 124 yards.
In the first half, after the snap sailed over the Valparaiso punter’s head, Lake Central recovered the ball on the Valpo 20-yard line to set up the game’s first score.
Lake Central running back Xavier Williams bulled his way into the end zone from 7 yards out a few plays later to give LC a 7-0 lead with 4:06 left in the second quarter.
Williams finished with 114 yards rushing on 25 carries to pace Lake Central (3-4, 4-5).
Hobart 25, Munster 0
Hobart continued its recent dominance over Northwest Crossroads Conference Foe Munster with a 35-0 win on Friday night.
The visiting Brickies (6-3, 4-1 NCC) have now won five straight over the Mustangs by a scoring margin of 302-26.
Hobart sophomore quarterback Noah Ehrlich tossed two first-half touchdowns, with one going on a 50-yarder to Trey Gibson and a 12-yarder to Jaelen Williams.
Gibson also added an 8-yard TD run late in the first quarter after Munster (3-6, 0-5) got called for back-to-back unsportsmanlike calls, with a total of three on that Hobart scoring drive alone.
After Hobart's first scoring drive, Munster responded with an AJ Prieboy 43-yard rushing score, only for it to be called back on a holding call.
The Mustangs ended the game with XX yards in penalties.
Hobart added a couple rushing TDs in the second half.
Munster running back Daniel Asgedom rushed for 97 yards on 31 carries.
Hobart opens postseason play next week by hosting upstart and Times No. 10 West Side (7-2) in a Class 4A Sectional 17 quarterfinal while Munster travels to Times No. 2 and Class 5A No. 1 Merrillville in two weeks for a Sectional 9 semifinal.
River Forest 20, Bowman 8
Freshman Carlos Villagomez scored a pair of touchdowns to help the Ingots improve to 6-3. Bowman fell to 3-5 with the loss.
