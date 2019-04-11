Football is said to be a game of inches.
It can also be a game of chance.
How else to explain Patrick Doherty’s turn from unemployed and out of luck to doing Lou Holtz impressions for the legendary Dana Holgorsen. How else to explain getting into special teams, perhaps because he resembled West Virginia kicker Mike Molina, to taking an offensive analyst/special teams position for Texas State.
“They talk about six degrees of separation throughout the world. In the coaching world, I think it’s about two degrees,” said Doherty, who played quarterback at Munster High School. “Everybody kind of knows everybody, and I’ve made connections with a lot of coaches in my career so far, and that’s one thing I kind of pride myself on and I know Jake is the same way.”
Jake Spavital, the new head coach at Texas State, was another chance encounter and the reason Doherty finds himself in San Marcos, by Texas’ Hill Country, where the nation’s 36th president, Lyndon Johnson, grew up.
Doherty was a graduate assistant football coach at West Virginia when he met Spavital, then the Mountaineers’ brand-new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
“He was one of the first guys I met when I got to West Virginia,” Spavital said. “I don’t have a car or anything and I’m still getting acclimated in those first couple of days and Pat was the one that kind of took me around and showed me the way.”
So began a relationship that led to Spavital bringing Doherty to San Marcos, where the Indiana native has grown to love streams so blue he thought they were fake at first.
“Jake and I kind of hit it off,” Doherty said.
Turbulence
Alliance of American Football personnel can take heart.
Doherty was in a similar situation, about to take a professional job in Australia in the National Gridiron League when it ceased operations.
He still remembers the day, August 1, 2016, and how he heard the news. He was supposed to be part of a 7:30 Skype call with his fellow coaches, right after the league’s head coaches had a call at 7. At 7:05, the head coach had bad news for Doherty and his colleagues.
“Alright, guys, the league’s folded.”
It was really bad news given the timing. The 2016 football season was about to start and Doherty was out of a job.
“It was probably the worst time to get fired as a coach,” Doherty said.
It turned out he was only out of a job for a week.
When Doherty was a running backs coach at Butler, he had recruited at Harrison High School in West Lafayette and began to know Terry Peebles and his assistant coach Keith Madderom, who in turn was related to Alex Hammond, then the director of football operations at West Virginia.
“They needed a graduate assistant the next day,” Doherty said. “I drove out there the next day and that’s how it all worked out.”
Special teams
That Doherty went into coaching was no surprise. He grew up around Munster coach Leroy Marsh, with Doherty’s father, John, serving as Munster’s trainer for decades, in addition to writing sports medicine columns for The Times.
“Coach Marsh was like a second father to me,” Doherty said. “I’ve been around Munster football since I was six.”
He was a ball boy for Munster until he entered high school.
“I played quarterback, wasn’t very good, couldn’t see over my offensive line,” Doherty said. “Mechanically, I guess I was OK, but I knew I’d be coaching. I’ve been around the sport my whole life.”
It was Marsh who recommended Doherty get into coaching and connected him with Mike Leonard at Franklin, where Doherty began his coaching career as a student coach.
“I wasn’t just setting up drills and putting in film,” Doherty said. “I was actually coaching positions, too.”
After playing quarterback at Munster, coaching running backs and tight ends at Franklin and running backs at Butler, Doherty was far from a special teams expert. His main experience was serving as Munster’s holder.
Then, came another odd stroke of fortune.
He happened to resemble West Virginia kicker Mike Molina, and what started as a joke turned into a focus.
“(Holgorsen) goes, ‘You’re going to have to start learning what the kickers do,’” Doherty said. “We were kind of joking around that I looked like this kicker, and he says, ‘You know, you’re going to coach the kickers,’ and I’m like, ‘Well, is it because I look like this kid?’ We’re laughing about that, and later that night, our recruiting guy calls me and says you got a kicker coming in tomorrow.”
At Texas State, special teams is once again his focus.
“Oh, I don’t know if I’m an expert just yet,” Doherty said with a laugh.
Being a former quarterback, Doherty feels like he can relate to the technique-driven nature of kicking.
That said, there are limits.
“The hurdle I’m going over is I can’t 100 percent maybe visualize or totally understand what’s going through that kicker’s head, but I can try my best to help, so I’ve got to know the basics of the routine and the basics of their approach and contact and follow-through,” Doherty said. “But if I try to get into the very minute details, that’s where it’s like you’ve got to be careful.”
While Doherty continues to learn the craft of special teams, he finds himself doing a little bit of everything for Texas State. Beyond working with the kickers, punters and snappers, he’s working on presentations, is a sounding board for Spavital and helps compile analytical data.
“He wears a lot of different hats,” Spavital said. “At one point, we had no graphic guy and (Doherty) was actually putting graphics together for us, so he does a lot of great for us in all categories and he just finds out where we have a deficiency and he goes in there and helps.”