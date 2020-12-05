Adrian Martinez, Huskers top Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE — Adrian Martinez got the job done with both his arm and his feet Saturday.

Martinez, who was benched as starter earlier in the season, started and ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to help Nebraska to a 37-27 victory over Purdue.

Martinez completed 23 of 30 passes for 242 yards and rushed for another 45 yards.

“It’s always nice to win especially on the road,” Martinez said. “I think this team proving we are capable of winning in a style like that is huge for us. This is something we can continue to build on.”

Nebraska took a 34-13 lead on Martinez’s 1-yard touchdown run early in the second half. Purdue bounced back to narrow the deficit to 34-27 with two Jack Plummer touchdown passes.

However, Nebraska regained control with an eight play, 79-yard drive capped by Connor Culp’s 32-yard field goal, his third, with 7:04 to play.

“That was one of the weirdest drives I’ve ever seen coaching or watching,” Frost said.

The Cornhuskers were helped and hurt by penalties on the more than 5-minute drive.