Boilermakers head to Minnesota seeking more balanced attack

Brohm acknowledged last week's game, and Purdue's inability at time to move Northwestern's defensive front, may have solidified who the Boilermakers view as their top offensive linemen.

“There were a couple times we really couldn’t create movement, and that was a problem,” Brohm said. “So it’s a combination of a few things. I think I probably got off the running game a little too soon.”

Simply changing opponents should help, too.

After facing the Football Bowl Subdivision’s No. 8 rushing defense, the Boilermakers face a Minnesota defense ranked 115th out of 126 against the run.

But there's one other wrinkle Brohm wants to see out of his ground game — O'Connell making more plays with his feet. So far, O'Connell hasn't looked entirely comfortable running down field. If he can mix in a few effective rushes, though, Brohm knows it will open up the field for big plays.

“Sometimes guys are going to fall, sometimes guys are going to do something wrong, the pass protection will break down," Brohm said. “You have to step up find ways to run get yards, even if it’s two or three that’s great. I think we go into every game telling our quarterbacks there’s going to be two or four times you’re going to have to run the ball on a pass play so just count on it."

