As a child, Michigan City's Chase Triplett spent his Saturdays in front of the television watching Purdue football.
Triplett would see his cousin, former Merrillville and Green Bay Packers linebacker Mike Neal, fly across the screen for tackles as he helped Purdue to two eight-win seasons. The little guy one day dreamed of donning black and gold himself against the Big Ten's best.
Triplett took his last big step toward accomplishing that goal on Wednesday, as he signed his national letter of intent to play for the Boilermakers.
"When you're playing in the Big Ten, you get competition from everywhere," Triplett said. "It was always a dream for me to be able to do that. ... Now that it's here, I'm like, 'Wow.'"
Triplett's longtime fandom coupled with proximity to home, academics and the charm of West Lafayette made him sure of where he wanted to play. His father, Kerry, said following in Neal's footsteps had been goal of Chase's since he was little. Even when rumors started flying that head coach Jeff Brohm might leave the Boilermakers for Louisville, Triplett said he wasn't concerned.
Kerry Triplett said Purdue offered everything Chase Triplett and his family looked for and that Chase would have stayed committed even if Brohm left. Plus, Chase said, why would Brohm leave a program after two straight bowl appearances and, according to 247Sports, a Top 25 recruiting class?
“I didn't really get myself focused in that. I knew he was bringing in the best class Purdue has ever had,” Chase Triplett said. “I'm very confident that the next four years will be under him. I see us winning the Big Ten in the next one or two years, really.”
Triplett said he didn't talk to Brohm while the rumor mill churned, but other members of Purdue's staff encouraged him to stay level-headed. That wasn't hard to do. Triplett said other schools didn't try to flip his commitment, and Wolves coach Phil Mason singled out Triplett as a steady, reliable person.
Michigan City athletic director Craig Shaman said Triplett is “no-maintenance,” while Mason said Triplett's character and intelligence — he has a 4.0 GPA — helped make him Mason's third player in 18 years to sign with an FBS team. Triplett's off-field profile couldn't have been better, considering few beings loathe distractions more than football coaches.
“In the process, when coaches from Purdue were talking to me about Chase, I said, 'Coach, I think everybody needs a group of guys on their team that you never need to worry about, and this is one of them,'” Mason said. “I know a lot of times coaches just say that to try to exemplify their kids, but this is fact. This is who he is. This is why he's here.”
While Triplett will relish facing some of the country's premier programs, he plans to take advantage of Purdue's academic profile by majoring in construction management technology. The pressure-packed recruiting slog is over with, the uncertainty removed.
“It's been a long process, and I'm glad it's done,” Triplett said. “I'm so happy with my decision, and I can't wait to go to work now.”