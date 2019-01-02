In his all-too-short life, Tyler Trent managed to become Purdue football’s most recognizable fan.
Trent died Tuesday at the age of 20 from bone cancer.
During his battle, he gained the love and admiration of millions — from a couple of local burly linemen to some of the biggest names in sports journalism.
Two Purdue football players from the Region — former defensive lineman Gelen Robinson and senior offensive lineman Eric Swingler — considered it a privilege to suit up and play for a young man who believed in their program no matter what.
“You get to realize that it’s not all about football,” said Robinson, a graduate of Lake Central who was a senior on the 2017 Purdue team. “The overall goal is the same. Obviously, you want to win the game, be successful. But when it comes down to it, the energy this young man brought with all of the things that he was going through in his life, and he still had the spirit and the fight to come to our games and support us and be a super fan, it was amazing. That’s where we got our energy from.”
Robinson didn’t have many interactions with Trent, but one memory that sticks out was their first encounter. Trent had camped out the night before the Sept. 23, 2017, home game against No. 8 Michigan and was the first fan in line to enter Ross-Ade Stadium to cheer on the Boilermakers.
Purdue lost 28-10, and in some ways Robinson felt like he let Trent down. He remembers seeing Trent and thinking that he really shouldn’t have been there. The cancer was evident: Trent’s body was thin and his head was bald. But the resiliency he showed reminded Robinson to never take his life and opportunity to play football for granted. And it fueled him and the rest of the team to do something special for their biggest fan.
The Boilermakers finished the regular season 6-6 and won their last two games to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2011. And in the Foster Farms Bowl, Purdue capped off its campaign with a thrilling 38-35 win over Arizona. Robinson was pleased to get things done on the gridiron, but added that his senior season was only a stepping stone for one of the biggest upsets in program history.
“Having Tyler predict it, especially in the state that he was in at that time, that gave them that extra motivation,” Robinson said. “That’s one of the only things he wanted to see out of the program — for us to beat Ohio State. And they went out there and made his dream a reality.”
He also inspired sports journalists — a fraternity which he hoped one day to join.
Tyler's Twitter profile has just over 57,000 followers, that include Scott Van Pelt and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
When Trent died Tuesday, Van Pelt dedicated his last segment of the night to Trent and saved a seat for him on ESPN’s set, just like he promised.
ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi shared an in-depth piece about Trent, which dove deeply into his love of Purdue football and his battle with cancer hours before the team took on Ohio State. And in that video, Trent boldly claimed that the Boilermakers would hand the No. 2 Buckeyes their first loss of the season.
Swingler said he missed the live-airing of the segment, but remembers watching the video in his hotel room and how much it resonated with him.
“I cried, hard,” said Swingler, a graduate of Munster. “Right after I got done watching it, David (Blough) was like two rooms over. And I called him on FaceTime and was like, ‘Yo, this is real. We gotta do this thing.’ And I think he just said, ‘Let’s do this. We can do this.’”
After his conversation with Purdue’s starting quarterback, Swingler said he knew his team could uphold Trent’s prediction. And not only did the Boilermakers win, they did so in stunning fashion. Purdue jumped out to 14-3 lead and ran away with the game to secure a 49-20 victory.
Wide receiver Rondale Moore scored the Boilermaker’s last offensive touchdown of the game, and that’s when it all started to sink in for Swingler. He thought Moore had been tackled after picking up a first down, but the freshman was able to break free and take it to the end zone. Swingler said he ran down the field to celebrate with his teammate and will never forget the celebration following the game.
“It was one of the most satisfying, great, most heartwarming days of my life to see him in there after we got the win, after he predicted it, after he said on ESPN, ‘I think Purdue is going to beat Ohio State,'” Swingler said. “And everybody in America goes, ‘Oh Purdue? They lost to Eastern Michigan. They started 0-3.’ He believed in us. And then for us to come back and back up his belief in us, that was so incredible.”
Robinson and Swingler said they will miss Trent and his unconquerable mindset. But one thing they both will carry with them for the rest of their lives is his will to fight.
Even during his last days, Trent didn’t back down.