Jeff Brohm to miss Purdue opener vs Iowa after 2nd positive test

Less than 90 minutes after Brohm spoke, Indiana coach Tom Allen offered his support.

“I lost a close friend to this virus, so I'm praying for him that he has a quick and full recovery," Allen said on his weekly Zoom call. “I hope he will be healthy and it won't affect his family. We’re around a bunch of people all the time and we try to stay healthy. We’re all just one positive test away from being in that position."

Brohm doesn't intend to be completely absent while he isolates.

Rather, he plans to watch practices, take notes and meet with coaches and players virtually throughout this week and potentially into next.

“Initially, I was disappointed that the bug bit me, and I felt like I let the team down a little bit," he said. “But we all know this virus is a mystery and it catches you. I thought I did a pretty good job of protecting myself but obviously not good enough. The thing that really energizes me is that our guys have taken this seriously and want to go out and play the game they love."

Note: Brohm also said he has selected a starting quarterback for Saturday's game but won't announce the winner publicly until game time. Jack Plummer and Aidan O'Connell both started games last season season and have been battling Austin Burton, a grad transfer from UCLA, this fall for the No. 1 job.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.