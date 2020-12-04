Purdue tries to plug leaky run defense with Nebraska up next

“It’s about wanting to win," Martinez said. “All we have now is Purdue this week and we have to make the most of it. Our guys are going to come out with fire and intensity this week to get it done. That’s what culture is. That’s what the desire to win is, and we’re going to come with that type of attitude."

Purdue's defense hasn't been bad this season. It ranks sixth overall in the Big Ten and eighth against the run.

But three opponents have topped the 170-yard mark and a fourth, Minnesota, ran for 130 yards and five touchdowns. Brohm knows that to win, the Boilermakers (2-3) must tighten up their run defense.

“Any time you’re not good at something, we’ve got to evaluate exactly what we’re doing and how we’re doing it, and put the best package we can together," Brohm said. “Then our players have to go out and play tough and physical, and there have to be times where people man up and say ‘I’m going to get a stop.'"

Barnes out

Purdue suffered a big blow in last week's loss when starting linebacker Derrick Barnes was ejected in the second half for targeting.