Purdue wary of Illini as Boilermakers try to go 2-0

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Purdue is fresh off a minor upset over Iowa. Illinois is reeling from a 45-7 drubbing at Wisconsin.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm made it clear the Boilermakers are taking nothing for granted when the two teams meet on Saturday.

“Illinois is a team that put it to us last year, pure and simple. They beat us and they beat us bad. They embarrassed us on our home field,” Brohm said. “They were more physical than us. They played harder than us and they outcoached us.”

Lovie Smith's Illini beat Purdue 24-6 last year, ending a three-game skid to the Boilermakers in a series that dates to 1890. But Illinois did not look good against the Badgers in its opener a day before Purdue edged Iowa 24-20.

“Friday night’s game … was a disappointing game,” Smith said. “Normally, you get to the first game and truly see where you are and as I said we are not as far along as I hoped we’d be. But we still have time to get better. We watched the video with our team and now we’re moving on to Purdue.”