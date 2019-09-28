Julian Okwara had three of Notre Dame's eight sacks and caused a fumble that was returned for a touchdown as the 10th-ranked Fighting Irish overcame a halftime deficit to beat No. 18 Virginia 35-20 on Saturday.
Notre Dame (3-1), coming off a 23-14 loss at No. 3 Georgia, trailed 17-14 at the break and then had the Cavaliers (4-1) complete a successful onside kick to open the second half. The Notre Dame defense held, setting the tone for the second half with five of its eight sacks in the third quarter.
"We were determined to play physical in the second half," Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. "We've got a big-play defense. If we can make more plays on offense, this could be a special group."
Jamir Jones started the Irish defensive onslaught in the third quarter when he sacked and stripped Virginia's Bryce Perkins of the football and defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa recovered it in midair before rumbling 48 yards to the Virginia 7.
Tony Jones, who had three touchdowns and a season-high 131 yards on 18 carries, scored two plays later from the 2 to give the Irish a 21-17. They never trailed again.
Later in the quarter, Okwara, who finished with two forced fumbles and fumble recovery, stripped the ball from Perkins and defensive end Adetokunbo Ogundeji recovered and ran 23 yards to put the Irish up 28-17.
"When you can pressure the quarterback with four and still play coverage, there is relatively no risk and that's what they were able to do," Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said.
Virginia scored first as Perkins, who completed 30 of 43 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions, threw a 6-yard TD pass to Joe Reed. But the Irish answered with the next two touchdowns, a 5-yard run by Jones and an 11-yard run by C'Bo Flemister. The second TD came after Okwara stripped and recovered the football after a sack of Perkins near midfield.
Thanks to the sacks, Notre Dame held Virginia to 4 yards rushing. Notre Dame, which outgained Virginia 343-228, got 165 yards on 17-of-25 passing by Ian Book.
Minnesota 38, Purdue 31: Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan played as close to perfect as he could Saturday.
His receivers were spot on, too.
Morgan completed his first 14 throws, finished with 396 yards and four touchdowns, both career highs, and made enough plays over the final four minutes to preserve a victory at Purdue
"Our quarterback had a 95.4 percent completion percentage. I'd say that's pretty good," Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. "He's a winner. He's tough, he's a leader. He's not 6-foot-6 with a huge arm at 230 pounds, not flashy. But he's smart and he's mastered our offense."
That much was evident as Morgan wound up 21 of 22 and finished the first half just four yards short of his previous single-game high.
He became the fourth player in school history to complete 14 consecutive passes, tying a record last done by Mitch Leidner in December 2015. Morgan is now 8-2 as a starter and has Minnesota (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) off to its best start since 2013
"I'm very disappointed in our pass defense and have been for a while," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "We knew what they were going to do and that's the disappointing part. Just a very poor performance."
Even worse were the hits the Boilermakers' offense suffered.
Starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar and All-American receiver Rondale Moore left on the same first-quarter play when SIndelar was sacked hard on his left shoulder and Moore appeared to pull up with a left leg injury. After spending more than 10 minutes in the injury tent, Moore was carted to the Boilermakers' locker room.
Brohm said Sindelar would miss some time but did not update the status of Moore or provide details about either injury.
Purdue already was playing without its top two defensive players, linebacker Markus Bailey and defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal.
"It's been one of those years," Brohm said. "They (the backups) have got to step up and that's what they came here for — a chance to compete and play early."