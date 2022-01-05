Quite a ride for Western Michigan's Braden Fiske

“A lot of people were hitting my phone up saying they were talking about me,” Fiske said. “I really appreciated that.”

A sports management major, Fiske will earn his bachelor’s degree in the spring. He still has two years of eligibility remaining and plans to apply at Western Michigan’s business college and work on his MBA.

He’s also excited to build his portfolio on the gridiron.

“My confidence is huge right now and going into next season I really appreciate the good words I’m hearing and seeing the hard work paying off,” Fiske said. “I think a big difference in my game this past year was really putting the work in. The weight room, spending extra time after practice, and really studying film — that part was a huge asset to my game.

"I started getting feedback from coaches and really asked questions of how I can get better and what I do to be an even player for this defense.”

Fiske said the season before his senior year at Michigan City, he went to a camp at Western Michigan and it turned into his first offer. He knew immediately the program wanted him and he loved their commitment to him. It’s been a marriage made in heaven ever since.