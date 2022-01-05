Quite a ride for Western Michigan's Braden Fiske

Western Michigan’s Braden Fiske was always known as a hard worker since his playing days at Michigan City High School.
He knew once he got to college he’d have to work harder.
Much harder.
“When I got here, I didn’t know what working hard at this level really meant,” Fiske said. “Doing the bare minimum in college is doing what’s expected from you. So I started putting in the extra work on top of what was expected and it’s really paid off and been fun to see myself grow.”
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Fiske has definitely taken his game to another level. Even though he’s a defensive tackle, he finished sixth on the team with 43 tackles and added four sacks.
He also picked up a sack in the Broncos’ 52-24 victory over Nevada in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 27 in Detroit.
“To be honest, playing in Detroit and so close to school probably wasn’t the most appealing, but we definitely made the most of it,” Fiske said. “That bowl game was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had playing football. I played loose and had fun with it.”
The ESPN announcers also said some positive things about Fiske during the broadcast.
“A lot of people were hitting my phone up saying they were talking about me,” Fiske said. “I really appreciated that.”
A sports management major, Fiske will earn his bachelor’s degree in the spring. He still has two years of eligibility remaining and plans to apply at Western Michigan’s business college and work on his MBA.
He’s also excited to build his portfolio on the gridiron.
“My confidence is huge right now and going into next season I really appreciate the good words I’m hearing and seeing the hard work paying off,” Fiske said. “I think a big difference in my game this past year was really putting the work in. The weight room, spending extra time after practice, and really studying film — that part was a huge asset to my game.
"I started getting feedback from coaches and really asked questions of how I can get better and what I do to be an even player for this defense.”
Fiske said the season before his senior year at Michigan City, he went to a camp at Western Michigan and it turned into his first offer. He knew immediately the program wanted him and he loved their commitment to him. It’s been a marriage made in heaven ever since.
He also said being only about 1½ hours from home has helped his parents, Brian and Emily, come to all his games, even long road trips to Buffalo and Syracuse.
“They don’t have to make all the games, but they show up and I truly appreciate that from them,” Fiske said.
Women’s basketball
Toledo’s Hannah Noveroske (Michigan City) had her best game of the season, scoring 10 points and adding a career-high five blocks in a 69-60 road win over Kent State.
The junior center added five rebounds in the MAC opener for both teams.
“I thought Hannah’s minutes were huge,” Toledo head coach Tricia Cullop told utrockets.com. “I thought she stepped up when we absolutely needed her.”
• Illinois-Springfield’s Lauren Ladowski (Lake Central) had team-highs of 19 points and three steals in a stunning 79-71 victory over Bradley.
Ladowski and the Division II Prairie Stars (7-2) went on the road to knock off the Braves, last year’s Missouri Valley Conference champion.
Ladowski, a junior guard, averages team-highs in point (16.9), assists (2.8), and steals (2.6). She has started all nine games.
• St. Francis (Ill.) senior Justene Charlesworth (LaCrosse) tied a school record with eight 3-pointers for a career-high 24 points in a win over Lincoln College.
Charlesworth is third on the team in scoring at 10.5 points and also averages 4.1 rebounds a game.
Men’s basketball
Cedarville’s Conner TenHove (Valparaiso) hit a big milestone against Florida Southern. TenHove went over 1,500 career points in his 120th career game at the Division II school. He also has 790 career rebounds and is the program’s all-time leading free-throw percentage leader (88 percent). TenHove is only the 20th player in the history of the program to reach 1,500 career points and just the second since the school became a Division II program 11 years ago.
• Milwaukee’s DeAndre Gholston (21st Century) scored all 14 of his points in the final 8:25 in a 61-55 road victory over Northern Kentucky.
The Panthers rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit.
Gholston is averaging a team-high 15.8 points a game to go with 5.3 rebounds a contest.
• St. Ambrose’s Jake Friel (Hebron) scored 27 points on 11-of-16 shooting in a loss to Trinity International.
Women’s soccer
Zivana Labovic (Marian Catholic) earned Big Ten All-Academic honors. The sophomore defender, a kinesiology major, started all 18 games for the Spartans (10-5-3).
She was second in points (10) and goals (four).