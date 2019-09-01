Grand Valley State is always an NCAA Division II football powerhouse.
Thanks to some Region blood, it won’t be any different in 2019.
Back with the Lakers are defensive back DaMario Johnson (Morton), running back Aryuan Cain-Veasey (Michigan City) and tight end Scott Cooper (LaPorte).
Johnson, who earned All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors the last two seasons, started all 12 games in 2018 with 32 tackles and one interception. Johnson is a three-year letterman.
“DaMario has emerged as one of the top cornerbacks in D2 football and is ready for a breakout season,” Grand Valley State coach Matt Mitchell said. “He has really put in the work.”
The Lakers, who have gone 30-6 over the last three seasons, are also looking for big things from Cain-Veasey. The sophomore running back played in six games and rushed for 210 yards and a touchdown last fall.
“Aryuan will be in the every down rotation at running back,” Miller said. “We are really excited about his progress. He’s a downhill runner, but also has the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.”
Cooper, a sophomore tight end, appeared in five games as a freshman to earn a letter.
“Scott’s an outstanding run blocker,” Miller said. “He’s going to see significant time at tight end and on special teams.”
Grand Valley State also has freshman running back Johnt’e Crawford (TF South) on the roster.
In other college football news:
• Tiffin will have some thunder back on defense with the return of Charlie Cleveland (EC Central). The sophomore defensive end had a remarkable freshman season for the Dragons with 35 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 11 games. Cleveland then missed all of last season with an injury, but coach Cris Reisert is expecting big things in the trenches from the 6-foot-4, 250-pound former Cardinal.
“Charlie had a terrific camp and we’re excited to see him back healthy and in action again this fall,” Reisert said. “We feel he can be a difference maker on our defense.”
• Buffalo’s Matt Otwinowski (LaPorte) had four tackles in Thursday night’s 38-10 victory over Robert Morris (Pa.).
The senior linebacker has played in 39 straight games, including all 14 contests in 2018.
Otwinowski is a two-time Academic All-Mid-American Conference selection.