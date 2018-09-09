Kentucky’s Lonnie Johnson won’t forget this one anytime soon.
Johnson, a West Side product, had three tackles and a pass breakup Saturday as the Wildcats stunned host and No. 25-ranked Florida 27-16.
It was the first win for Kentucky against Florida since 1986. It was also the Wildcats’ first win in Gainesville since 1979.
Johnson, a senior, is a starting cornerback for Kentucky (2-0).
• Wabash got a game-high 120 yards on 26 carries from Ike James (Lowell) in Saturday’s 16-13 victory over Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Artie Equihua (Crown Point) had six tackles, while Patrick Kelly (Valparaiso) had two tackles and an interception. Jacob Helmer (Munster) had two tackles for the Little Giants (2-0).
Volleyball
Michigan State’s Alyssa Chronowski (Munster) had eight kills, three blocks, four digs and a pair of aces to help the Spartans capture the 2018 Carolina Classic title.
Michigan State, which is off to a 9-1 start, knocked off host North Carolina 3-1 in the championship.
Chronowski, a sophomore, led the Spartans with 3.2 kills per set in the tournament, adding 0.80 digs and 0.40 blocks per set. She was named to the Carolina Classic All-Tournament Team.
Chronowski is currently fourth in the Big Ten in service aces per set (0.48) and is 14th in kills per set (3.23).
• Western Michigan’s Rachel Bontrager (Valparaiso) was named the Mid-American Conference West Offensive Player of the Week after leading the team to a 4-0 record.
In four matches, the sophomore standout topped the Broncos with 68 kills (4.25 per set) and added two double-doubles. Bontrager had 22 kills and 15 digs against IUPUI and followed with 21 kills and 14 digs against Northern Arizona. Her performance landed her on the IUPUI Hampton Inn Invitational All-Tournament Team.
For the season, Bontrager ranks first in the MAC in kills (4.30) and points (4.83) per set. Nationally, she’s 11th in the NCAA in total kills (116) and is ninth in both total attacks (328) and total points (130 ½).
To add to her impressive start to the season, Bontrager was named the MAC Female Scholar-Athlete of the Week. She carries a 3.91 grade-point average in speech pathology/audiology.
• Loyola University New Orleans senior Maddie Huekels (Dyer/Marian Catholic) had over 30 assists for the second straight game at the UST Labor Day Tournament in Texas.
• University of Indianapolis’ Julia Kruzan (Lake Central) had nine kills as the Greyhounds upset Colorado School of the Mines, which is ranked No. 17 in Division II, in a five-set thriller Sept. 1.
It was the Greyhounds’ first victory over a ranked opponent in nearly four years.
Men’s cross country
IUPUI opened the 2018 season by taking second place at the Butler Twilight.
Ben Savage (Morgan Twp.) was 10th overall for the Jaguars, while Lucas Rhed (Chesterton) was the team’s fifth runner.
• Cornerstone (Michigan) junior Colin DeYoung (Illiana Christian) was fourth overall among 300 runners in the 8K in 25 minutes, 18.3 seconds at the Calvin Knight Invitational on Saturday.
• Saint Francis (Illinois) runner Matt Wilson (Lowell) was 28th and Carlos Martinez (Valparaiso) was 54th at the Calvin Knight Invitational on Saturday.