Marian University’s success has been brought to you by Northwest Indiana.

Not all of it, but it sure has helped a ton.

With NAIA National Player of the Year Charles Salary (LaPorte) running at will, quarterback Ethan Darter (Lake Central) throwing dimes and Matt Plesac (Hobart) setting all the kicking records, it’s safe to say the Region has been good to the Knights.

The trio helped the team to a runner-up finish at the NAIA National Championship after Saturday’s 40-38 loss to top-ranked and two-time defending champion Morningside (Iowa) in Grambling, Louisiana.

Marian was down 14-0 early and 21-7 at the half, but rallied after halftime to make it a game. Darter threw for 291 yards and five touchdowns in the title game. All three Region products performed well under the lights as Salary had 111 yards rushing and Plesac hit a 34-yard field goal and was perfect on all five PAT attempts.

“We showed our true character battling back, but we didn’t play our best football,” Marian coach Mark Henninger said. “We never gave up and I’m extremely proud of the boys and the effort they gave all season.”

The Knights (12-1) won national titles in 2012 and 2015. Salary was nothing short of sensational during his time with the Knights. The senior workhorse, who was honored before the game as the NAIA National Player of the Year, entered the postseason with 1,240 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns.

He was even more dominant in the playoffs with 161 yards and three TDs in a NAIA semifinal win over Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), and averaged 132 yards rushing a game, including eight games with over 100 yards rushing. He finished the 2019 campaign with 1,735 rushing yards.

“Charles was a leader on this team,” Henninger said. “It’s been fun to watch him go from a redshirt his freshman year to one of the nation’s best now.

“We put a lot on this shoulders and he’s proven he can carry it. He has the respect of everyone in our locker room and leads by example.”

Darter was getting reps last season, but finally took over under center full-time this season as a senior. The 6-foot-6 QB started all 13 games and threw for 2,535 yards and 23 TDs.

“Ethan seized his opportunity this season and we didn’t miss a beat,” Henninger said. “He earned the right to lead our team under center and had the team excited to play with him all year.”

Plesac, a four-year starter, was 7 of 13 on field-goal attempts and 51 of 54 on PATs this past season. The senior finished his career with numerous program records, including PATs made.

“Matt is a veteran and the all-time leader in field goals at Marian,” Henninger said. “It’s nice to have someone you can trust once you get into opponent’s territory. Not every team had the luxury we had with Matt and we’re thankful for it.”

Marian University has plenty of other locals on the roster, including David Kostbade (Hobart), Jacob Strbjak (Munster), Myles Morrow (Michigan City), Jake Thode (LaPorte), Max Bukur (Valparaiso), Tyler Bukur (Valparaiso), Tyler Thomas (Andrean) and Zach Bundalo (Lake Central).

