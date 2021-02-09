South Central's Brendan Carr, Lake Central's Sam Long take unique paths to next level

Appearing in only four games throughout his senior season, Long totaled 31 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and two fumble recoveries. Despite the limited action he had last fall, Long said he was grateful to play at all because he was still able to compile enough senior film to send off to college coaches.

Long ultimately chose Wabash College over the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne, where his older brother Jackson currently plays, and he's excited to begin the next chapter of his career in Crawfordsville.

When Long was going through his injury bouts, he said there were moments of doubt. But regardless of how unkind his last two high school campaigns were, he loves football too much to turn down at least four more years of bright lights and hard hits.

"The game has taken a lot from me. It's taken a knee, and it's taken a hand, but it's repaid me back with so much more," Long said. "The friendships I have with my teammates, the relationships I have with my coaches, it's just been so much fun to be a part of a team and to compete on Friday nights. ...

"You get so much more out of it than a bad hand or a bad knee, which I've rehabbed from anyways, so I'm 100% and ready to go. I wish I could go play right now."

Making his choice