South Central's Brendan Carr, Lake Central's Sam Long take unique paths to next level

Brendan Carr is betting on himself.
The 6-foot-8 South Central senior, who is one of 77 students in his graduating class, has accepted an offer to be a preferred walk-on offensive lineman at Northern Illinois.
He announced his decision via Twitter on Feb. 2, which was National Signing Day for athletes intending to play Division I and Division II football. Carr signed with the Huskies over the University of Indianapolis (Division II), Loras College (Division III) and Valparaiso, citing that the Northern Illinois coaching staff built a strong relationship with him and remained in constant contact.
"It's just awesome to get a Division I (preferred walk-on) offer and a chance to compete at the highest level of college football," Carr said. "I'm excited because I've never had anything like this. I've never had this big of a challenge, but I'm just excited to grind and work for a scholarship."
Carr's opportunity at Northern Illinois adds another chapter to his unique athletic journey. Ever since he was a kid, he has enjoyed playing football and basketball, and he's shined in both sports for the Satellites.
However, at some point he knew he would have to choose, and Carr said that when it comes to college, the gridiron has been more fruitful than the hardwood.
"During quarantine, my dad suggested that we go on Twitter and start messaging and following every coach I saw for football and basketball," Carr said. "I kept getting more interest for football than basketball, and then it kind of took off from there."
Carr has been recruited as an offensive tackle, which he's had some experience with in high school, but throughout his final prep campaign he was primarily a tight end. He reeled in 19 catches for 367 yards and a team-high five touchdowns.
The senior said he believes his ability to move in space at 6-8 was intriguing to the Northern Illinois coaching staff, which hopes to tap deeper into his potential. Huskies coach Thomas Hammock tweeted that Carr has "tremendous" upside as an offensive tackle shortly after he signed Feb. 3.
Carr said he is eager to continue his development across state lines in DeKalb, while also representing his hometown and the Class A program that helped him get there.
"Everybody always said it was going to be hard to go D-I from South Central or to go to a big (college) from South Central because there are only about 80 kids in my grade," Carr said. "I think it's awesome that I was still able to do this."
For the love of the game
If Sam Long walked away from football, it would be hard for anyone to blame him.
The Lake Central linebacker, who committed to Wabash College on Feb. 4, tore his right ACL on the first snap of his junior campaign in 2019.
"It was non-contact," Long said. "I just planted on (my right knee), and it buckled."
After recording 88 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries as a sophomore, Long was forced to miss basically his entire junior season.
It couldn't get much worse than that, right?
Wrong.
After working his way back for his senior campaign last fall, Long sustained another significant injury in Week 2 at home against Andrean. The linebacker broke his right thumb while making a tackle in the second quarter, and it turned out to be much worse than he could've imagined.
"I was thinking I just had to get a cast and I'd continue to play," Long said. "But when I went to the doctor, he took the x-ray and told me I had a Bennett's fracture (a break at the base of the thumb) and I needed immediate surgery. He said, 'We 100% recommend that you do not play with this.' ...
"Once he said that, I sat down with my family, and my dad told me, 'Hey, you're going to need your thumb for the rest of your life. ... You're going to want to be able to tie your shoes and button your shirt in 20 years.'"
Although he was devastated, Long heeded his family's advice, underwent surgery and was sidelined for six weeks. He returned for Lake Central's regular-season finale at home against Valparaiso and closed out his prep career in a Class 6A sectional semifinal loss at Lafayette Jefferson.
Appearing in only four games throughout his senior season, Long totaled 31 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and two fumble recoveries. Despite the limited action he had last fall, Long said he was grateful to play at all because he was still able to compile enough senior film to send off to college coaches.
Long ultimately chose Wabash College over the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne, where his older brother Jackson currently plays, and he's excited to begin the next chapter of his career in Crawfordsville.
When Long was going through his injury bouts, he said there were moments of doubt. But regardless of how unkind his last two high school campaigns were, he loves football too much to turn down at least four more years of bright lights and hard hits.
"The game has taken a lot from me. It's taken a knee, and it's taken a hand, but it's repaid me back with so much more," Long said. "The friendships I have with my teammates, the relationships I have with my coaches, it's just been so much fun to be a part of a team and to compete on Friday nights. ...
"You get so much more out of it than a bad hand or a bad knee, which I've rehabbed from anyways, so I'm 100% and ready to go. I wish I could go play right now."
Making his choice
Merrillville senior Armani Glass, who recently received his first Division I scholarship offer from Army, signed with Marian University in Indianapolis on Feb 2.
The shifty wide receiver was sidelined for most of his final prep campaign with a torn left ACL, but he proved to be one of the most dynamic players in the Region when healthy.