COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Alabama out of AP top 5 for first time in 4 years: Alabama dropped to No. 9 in The Associated Press college football poll, snapping the Crimson Tide’s record streak of 68 appearances in the top five. The top four teams in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank were unchanged, with LSU at No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia. The Buckeyes gained on LSU after their blowout victory at Michigan, receiving 19 first-place votes. The Tigers had 40, down 10 from last week. Clemson received three first-place votes. Utah moved up to No. 5, followed by Oklahoma, Florida and Baylor. The Crimson Tide lost to Auburn in a wild Iron Bowl on Saturday to give it two regular-season losses for the first time since 2010. The four-spot drop by Alabama broke a string of top-five appearances that began Nov. 8, 2015. Alabama passed the old record for consecutive top-five appearances of 55 by Miami (Oct. 8, 2000-Oct. 26, 2003) last season. Wisconsin moved up three spots to No. 10 after routing Minnesota. The Gophers dropped six spots to No. 15.
Odom out at Mizzou: Missouri fired football coach Barry Odom on Saturday, ending the four-year stay of a respected former player who took over a program in disarray but could never get the Tigers over the hump in the brutal SEC. The Tigers finished 6-6 and 3-5 in the conference after beating Arkansas on Friday. That left Odom with a 25-25 record, a perfectly middling mark after Gary Pinkel’s successful run. Athletic director Jim Sterk called the dismissal a “difficult” but “necessary” move.
Schiano, Rutgers reunite: Greg Schiano is coming back to Rutgers. Athletic director Pat Hobbs announced Sunday the university and Schiano have reached a contract agreement, a week after talks to bring back the 53-year-old former Scarlet Knights head coach fell apart. “The next great chapter for Rutgers Football is about to begin,” Hobbs said in a statement. Schiano was coach at Rutgers from 2001-11. The Scarlet Knights went to a bowl game in six of his final seven seasons. Rutgers finished off a 2-10 season, 0-9 in the Big Ten, on Saturday with a loss at Penn State. Schiano, a New Jersey native, went 68-67 at Rutgers and turned the Scarlet Knights into consistent winners in the old Big East after years of being one of the worst major college football programs in the country. Success under Schiano helped Rutgers land an invite to the Big Ten, and it joined the lucrative Power Five conference in 2014.
AROUND THE COACHING CAROUSEL
Boston College fired coach Steve Addazio after seven seasons in which the Eagles never surpassed seven wins. Addazio was 44-44 since taking over in 2013. ... South Florida fired coach Charlie Strong on Sunday after three seasons in which the Bulls won fewer games each year. USF made the move two days after finishing a 4-8 season with a blowout loss to rival UCF. That left Strong 21-16 overall but 4-14 since starting the 2018 season with seven straight victories. ... Mississippi fired football coach Matt Luke on Sunday. A former Ole Miss offensive lineman and assistant coach, Luke was elevated to interim head coach about two weeks before preseason practice started in 2017 when Mississippi fired Hugh Freeze. Luke went 15-21 in three seasons.