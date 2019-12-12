{{featured_button_text}}
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan, left, celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during a game this season. He is heading on the injured reserve.

HOCKEY

Blackhawks place de Haan on IR: The Chicago Blackhawks placed defenseman Calvin de Haan on injured reserve Thursday with a right shoulder injury. The 28-year-old de Haan got hurt during Tuesday night's 5-1 loss at Vegas. He had offseason surgery on the same shoulder. De Haan has one goal and five assists in 29 games in his first season with Chicago. He was acquired in a trade with Carolina in June. The IR move was made retroactive to Tuesday. The last-place Blackhawks have been riddled by injuries, but defenseman Olli Maatta is expected to return for Thursday night's game at Arizona. Maatta had been sidelined by an illness.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Colorado State tabs Addazio as football coach: Steve Addazio got a little lost inside his new facility. The Colorado State football coach wandered from room to room, before taking a moment to gaze out a window at the mountains in the distance. Back at the summit, now that's where he envisions the Rams. It's been a whirlwind few weeks for Addazio, who's gone from fired at Boston College on Dec. 1 to hired by the Rams this week. The 23rd head coach of the program touched on all the right topics Thursday in front of a gathering of fans inside the state-of-the-art Canvas Stadium. He preached family, loyalty and the desire to beat rival Wyoming. Only, he wouldn't say his newest rival's name — referred to the Cowboys as that “team up north.” He's eager to get to work. "This day has been energizing," Addazio said. “I feel alive and energized. I'm so jacked up to be back at work — 100 mph, that's the way it's got to be. Down time, it's not good.”

Taggart takes over at Florida Atlantic: Willie Taggart was the winning coach in the first game ever played at FAU Stadium. The Owls are hoping he wins a bunch more. Taggart was introduced as Florida Atlantic’s new coach on Thursday. His contract calls for him to be paid at least $3.85 million if all five years of the deal are completed, according to documents released by the school. “We plan on being here a long time,” said Taggart, who was fired by Florida State last month. Taggart congratulated now-former Owls coach Lane Kiffin for what he did in Boca Raton, going 26-13 and winning two Conference USA titles in three seasons.

GOLF

PGA golfer arrested in prostitution sting: A professional golfer was one of 124 people arrested in Florida in a prostitution and human-trafficking sting. Tommy “Two Gloves" Gainey, 44, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree misdemeanor solicitation, news outlets reported. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that Gainey was arrested in an undercover sting called “Operation Santa's Naughty List," which lasted six days. The investigation yielded 53 arrests for prostitution, 46 arrests for soliciting prostitution and five arrests for intent to sexually harm a child, according to the sheriff's office. County Sheriff Grady Judd said Gainey, a South Carolina native, was in Florida for a charity golf event. “(Gainey) missed his tee time the next morning,” Judd said. “He was a scratch.”

