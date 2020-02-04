SPORTS DIGEST: Dantonio retires after 13 seasons at Michigan State
SPORTS DIGEST: Dantonio retires after 13 seasons at Michigan State

Michigan St Dantonio Retires Football

In this Nov. 16, 2019, photo, Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio leads the team onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades.

 Paul Sancya, Associated Press

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Dantonio retires after 13 seasons at Michigan State: Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades. Dantonio went 114-57 as Michigan State's coach and won Big Ten titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015. The last of those three seasons included a trip to the College Football Playoff, but the Spartans declined after that. They went 7-6 this past season. Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel will be the acting head coach while Michigan State seeks a replacement for Dantonio. The Spartans have fallen from the Big Ten's elite in recent years, but only after Dantonio brought Michigan State to the top echelon of the league — and the nation — during a terrific stretch from 2010-15. A turning point in his tenure occurred in 2010, when the Spartans memorably beat Notre Dame on a fake field goal in overtime. Dantonio had a heart attack in the immediate aftermath of that victory, but he returned to coach his team soon after that and led Michigan State to a share of the Big Ten title. The Spartans went to the conference title game three of the next five years after that, winning it twice.

COLLEGE SPORTS

Turner resigns as Vanderbilt AD after 1 year: Malcolm Turner has resigned as Vanderbilt athletic director after one year on the job, and Candice Storey Lee has been named interim athletic director effectively immediately becoming the first African-American woman to hold that position in the Southeastern Conference. Vanderbilt announced Tuesday the school accepted Turner's resignation. Turner was president of the NBA G League when hired in December 2018 by Vanderbilt to replace David Williams. He started Feb. 1, 2019. Turner fired Bryce Drew as men's basketball coach last spring and hired Jerry Stackhouse. Drew led the Commodores to the NCAA Tournament in 2017 but had a 40-59 record in three seasons. He was 124-49 in five seasons at Valparaiso. Turner also oversaw some immediate improvements to athletics facilities announced last May that included new lighting and sound systems for Memorial Gym, new artificial turf for baseball and a new videoboard at the football stadium along with renovated restrooms. He had been working on a plan to update Vanderbilt's athletic facilities, including the football stadium whose last major renovation was in 1981, which is expected to be announced soon.

AROUND THE HORN

The NFL suspended Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Carl Davis without pay on Tuesday for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. Davis' contract is set to expire when the new league calendar begins in March, and it's unlikely the Jaguars will re-sign him. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound defender played in three games in 2019, including two for Jacksonville and one for Indianapolis. ... The Arizona Diamondbacks signed four players to minor league contracts Monday, including outfielder Jon Jay and pitcher Edwin Jackson. The other two were catcher John Hicks and outfielder Trayce Thompson. All four have experience in the majors and were invited to big league camp this month. The 34-year-old Jay spent part of the 2018 season with the Diamondbacks and played last year for the Chicago White Sox.

