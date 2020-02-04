SPORTS DIGEST: Dantonio retires after 13 seasons at Michigan State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Dantonio retires after 13 seasons at Michigan State: Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades. Dantonio went 114-57 as Michigan State's coach and won Big Ten titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015. The last of those three seasons included a trip to the College Football Playoff, but the Spartans declined after that. They went 7-6 this past season. Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel will be the acting head coach while Michigan State seeks a replacement for Dantonio. The Spartans have fallen from the Big Ten's elite in recent years, but only after Dantonio brought Michigan State to the top echelon of the league — and the nation — during a terrific stretch from 2010-15. A turning point in his tenure occurred in 2010, when the Spartans memorably beat Notre Dame on a fake field goal in overtime. Dantonio had a heart attack in the immediate aftermath of that victory, but he returned to coach his team soon after that and led Michigan State to a share of the Big Ten title. The Spartans went to the conference title game three of the next five years after that, winning it twice.