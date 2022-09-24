Undersized Region athletes suiting up for Calumet College's sprint football program

WHITING — Blaze Cano had himself quite a senior season in 2020.

Playing for Hanover Central, Cano threw for 2,365 yards and 32 touchdowns while rushing for 503 yards and 10 touchdowns as well.

Despite being a star on the football field, it was his ability on the baseball diamond that was giving him an opportunity to play at the next level. At just 5-foot-8, college football coaches weren't barreling down his door to recruit him.

Cano eventually committed to playing infield at Purdue Northwest, thinking his time playing football was behind him. Then, last fall he realized just how much he missed the gridiron.

"I took the year off," Cano said, "and I just could not live without football. So I wanted to play again."

That's where Calumet College came in. The school announced in June of 2021 that they would be adding a sprint football program as a founding member of the new Midwest Sprint Football League. Sprint football is the same as regular football in every way except for a 172-pound weight limit for players.

For Cano, it was the perfect fit.

"At Purdue Northwest, I was a freshman there playing baseball. Now I get to play both here," Cano said. "Honestly, I'm happy that this opened up because it's close to my family and I get to be in front of the people that I've been around my whole life. So yeah, awesome. Awesome playing here."

Stories like Cano's are common on the Crimson Wave roster, and that's by design.

Calumet head coach Jason Novak is Region football through and through. He's spent the past 25 seasons coaching in Northwest Indiana and saw this as the perfect opportunity for his first foray into college coaching.

Many in the Region find themselves like Cano; performing at a high level but lacking the size to attract major-college attention.

"It's another opportunity to extend and play ball," Novak said. "We want to make sure that each kid gets a great experience out of this. ... They're perfect, you know, they've been told, You're undersized, you're not big enough, not strong enough.'"

Cano opened the scoring for the Crimson Wave last Saturday when he delivered a 35-yard touchdown pass to Darren Reese as the program hosted St. Mary-of-the-Woods its inaugural game at Ray P. Gallivan Stadium in Whiting. Calumet wound up falling in overtime, 34-28.

Novak said the game was a learning experience, highlighting his team's need to stay consistent until the final whistle, but all in all was pleased with how things went.

"There's just some things we need to go back and look at film and clean up and we're gonna do that just a week," Novak said. "But it was it was pretty great. The crowd was rocking, man. They're playing loud music, it seemed like a really cool atmosphere."

For Novak, the game was a full-circle type moment. He'd gotten his start in coaching at Whiting and spent five seasons at East Chicago, a few miles from the stadium he now calls home. He went back to school to get his master's degree with the ultimate goal of making the leap from high school to the college level.

Though he's accomplished his goal of taking the helm of a college program, he says he still misses Friday night lights in the Region. His solution to missing that environment? Playing games on Saturday nights, under the lights to try to capture some of that magic.

The Crimson Wave will return to Whiting Saturday night for their second game, this time as part of the school's homecoming weekend festivities. Kickoff is 7 p.m. vs. Midway.

"I'm a Region guy," Novak said, "so to be able to start a college team here and represent the Region, its been amazing. And for those who have attended Calumet College and they're alums and they're coming back this Saturday, we hope we make them proud."