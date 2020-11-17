Book It: Quarterback makes No. 2 Irish legitimate contenders

“We’re starting to jell right now,” Book said after the BC game. “I just feel like the chemistry between the receivers and me is really getting there.”

That chemistry has taken time.

After losing top 2019 receivers Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet to the NFL, Book got little time to work with his new targets because of the pandemic and various injuries. But his knowledge of first-year offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ playbook and ability to prolong plays with his feet are paying dividends.

In eight games, Book has completed 62% of his passes for 1,818 yards and 11 touchdowns with the lone interception and he’s second on the team with 364 rushing yards and six more TDs. Kelly races about his QB's "great escapability, a great sense of when to take off.”

“The play is never dead until the whistle blows,” Book said. “They (his receivers) are doing a good job coming back to me, making plays and shaking off the DB. We were able to make some huge plays after I extended it outside of the pocket.”

The knock on Book for years has been size (6-foot, little more than 200 pounds), but the California native has answered all questions so far this year.