Book's TD run helps No. 4 Irish avert upset bid by Cardinals

“I told our guys in our locker room that I was proud of them,” Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said. “We were in this game and had an opportunity at the end to get a victory. The guys went out there and competed today.”

The Irish outgained the Cardinals 338-219 and controlled the clock for 21:57 of the first half, running 45 plays and gaining 212 yards to Louisville’s 23 plays for 90. But all that got Notre Dame was a 6-0 halftime lead on Jonathan Doerer’s field goals of 32 and 30 yards.

The Cardinals opened the second half with an 83-yard touchdown drive, including a 29-yard pass to a wide-open Hawkins at the Irish one. Cunningham followed with a 1-yard TD pass to Marshon Ford to make it 7-6.

Cunningham completed 16 of 19 passes and also left for a brief time with cramps but returned.

“They didn’t let us get over the top today so we had to take what we had underneath,” Cunningham said. “Not turning the ball over was something we harped on all week. But the chances we got we have to execute them a little better.”