Clemson calls on Uiagalelei vs Irish

The gold chains DJ Uiagalelei wears around his neck and rubber bands around his wrist tell a lot about Clemson's freshman quarterback.

The No. 5 pendant hanging down to his chest refers to his nickname, Big Cinco, which goes back to the jersey number he wears in honor of his favorite player growing up: Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush from USC.

The T is for Tausha, his mother. Uiagalelei says he takes after his reserved mom more than his boisterous dad, David.

The diamond-studded cross is a symbol of his deep Christian faith. The rubber bracelets his young cousin gave to him are inscribed with Bible verses.

The message on one of those bracelets was especially prescient, considering the events of the last week: “This one is Jeremiah 33:3," he said. "It says, ‘Call on me and I will answer to you and show you great and mighty things.’"

With Trevor Lawrence sidelined by COVID-19, Uiagalelei has been called on by Clemson sooner than anyone would have expected. He proved last week in his first college start he is capable of showing great and mighty things on a football field.

The next test for Uiiagalelei comes on one of college football's grandest stages and under the brightest of spotlights.