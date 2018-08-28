The South Shore Line will accommodate passengers attending Notre Dame games.
Transpo will also offer free bus shuttle service between the train stop (South Bend Airport) and Notre Dame Stadium
For 6:30 p.m. game starts, like Saturday’s game against Michigan, train No. 503 will arrive at the South Bend stop at 11:10 a.m., and No. 505 will arrive at 4:06. An extra train will depart 90 minutes after the game’s conclusion.
When home games start at 1:30 or 2:30 p.m., train No. 503 will arrive at 11:10 a.m. Trains will depart at 4:45 and 9:16 p.m.