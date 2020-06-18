Duke's Mayonnaise new sponsor of Charlotte football games

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke’s Mayonnaise is the new title sponsor of the regular-season college football game and postseason bowl game played in Charlotte.

Duke's Mayonnaise replaces Belk, whose contract ended last year.

The Duke’s Mayo Classic will feature Notre Dame against Wake Forest on Sept. 26 at Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. The Duke’s Mayo Bowl will be held at the same site at a date to be determined later and feature a matchup between teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big Ten Conference. The Southeastern Conference will rotate with the Big Ten every other year moving forward.

Last year, Kentucky defeated Virginia Tech 37-30 in the Belk Bowl on New Year's Eve.

Duke's Mayonnaise unveiled the announcement Thursday with an advertisement featuring former Panthers All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but Charlotte Sports Foundation executive director Danny Morrison said the sponsorship agreement was for multiple years.