Howell, No. 25 Tar Heels offense a challenge for No. 2 Irish

“They have two great backs, so we have to be tied into the running game,” Notre Dame strong safety Shaun Crawford said. “We have to wrap up and bring them down because they are great after contact. They have great receivers on the outside — a lot of speed, a lot of skill.”

After reaching No. 5 in mid-October, the Tar Heels suffered a pair of three-point road losses at Florida State (31-28) and Virginia (44-41) when they couldn’t overcome double-digit deficits and fell out of the Top 25. But even there, the penchant for comebacks was plain.

Earlier this month, they trailed Wake Forest by 21 points, 45-24, with 6:56 left in the third quarter before Howell engineered a remarkable turnaround, throwing three touchdown passes and running for another score as North Carolina scored 35 unanswered points on the way to a 59-53 victory. Howell’s 550 yards and six touchdown passes and the team’s 21-point comeback and 742 total yards from the game are all program records.