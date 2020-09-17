Kelly's No. 7 Irish welcome Scott's rebuilding South Florida

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH BEND — First-year South Florida coach Jeff Scott is looking forward to the gamble his Bulls are taking this Saturday in visiting No. 7 Notre Dame.

The 39-year-old Scott, fresh off a 27-6 opening victory over The Citadel, is planning to roll the dice and see how things work out against the Fighting Irish in the game that was hastily scheduled in August as a replacement.

“Where we are right now as a program, we’re playing with house money going into this game,” Scott said of the Bulls’ second visit to Notre Dame Stadium, where the Irish have a 19-game winning streak. “We can let loose as players and coaches and have fun and see where it all lands at the end of the game.”

Notre Dame overcame a sluggish start last week in a 27-13 win over Duke to open the season. Coach Brian Kelly is wary about this one-game hiatus from its one-season-only Atlantic Coast Conference schedule. He remembers USF's visit for the 2011 season opener, a 23-20 upset of then-No. 16 Notre Dame.