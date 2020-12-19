Lawrence, No. 4 Clemson rout No. 2 Notre Dame for ACC title

Clemson’s secondary put the clamps on Notre Dame’s wide receivers, and running back Kyren Williams was limited to 49 yards rushing after finishing with 140 yards on the ground and three TDs in the first game. Book was held to 219 yards passing and no touchdowns.

“There were new looks for sure, in the secondary as well as up front," Book said. “But that was expected and it was on us to adjust, just be able to adjust on the fly. And we weren’t able to do that tonight.”

Up next

Clemson: No two-loss team had ever qualified for the College Football Playoff, so it was imperative the Tigers won to get a spot — and that's exactly what they did. “We are trending in the right direction and we are playing our best football,” Lawrence said.

Notre Dame: Notre Dame hopes to edge No. 5 Texas A&M for the final playoff spot. Kelly made his case for Notre Dame's inclusion, saying, “We played 11 games. We’ve beaten two top-15 teams. We obviously lost to the No. 3-ranked team in the country tonight. It wasn’t our best effort. But consistency, when you play 11 games, and you have a win over the No. 1 team in the country and then you win against an outstanding North Carolina team, I don’t know that you need to look any further than that.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.