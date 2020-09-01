No. 10 Notre Dame aiming for ACC, national titles in 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH BEND — Most seasons at Notre Dame, expectations include questions about contending for a championship. This year, there are questions about two.

One of the most unusual seasons in the history of college sports is about to begin and it includes a pandemic-prompted wrinkle for the 10th-ranked Fighting Irish: They are taking a one-year sabbatical from their treasured independence to join the Atlantic Coast Conference race, a step that guaranteed Notre Dame a slate of opponents when dozens of programs aren't playing at all.

Notre Dame opens the season Sept. 12 at home against Duke.

“I know our players are excited about playing for a conference championship,” said coach Brian Kelly, now in his 11th season at Notre Dame.

Those odds could be long. Indeed, they might need to beat No. 1 Clemson twice – on Nov. 7 in Notre Dame Stadium and in the ACC championship game in December – to even receive a College Football Playoff berth and possibly three times to break their 32-year national title curse.

Kelly’s tenure ties him with Hall of Fame predecessors Frank Leahy, Ara Parseghian and Lou Holtz, all just two years behind Knute Rockne. The other four have national championships on their resumes and statues in their honor outside the house that Rockne built.