No. 10 Notre Dame beats Duke 27-13 in ACC debut

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Kyren Williams was ready to go in his starting debut at running back for Notre Dame.

The No. 10 Irish rode the sophomore's big day to a 27-13 victory over Duke on Saturday at rainy Notre Dame Stadium in the season and Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

"I've been getting a lot of reps," Williams, who ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns in his first start on 19 carries and also was Notre Dame's leading receiver with two receptions totaling 93 yards, one a 75-yarder in the first half on a screen play. "It took a couple of drives for me to finally relax and breathe."

Coach Brian Kelly was impressed with Williams' performance, aided by 263 passing yards by grad quarterback Ian Book.

"That was a pretty good opener for (Williams); there's a lot he can build off of this," Kelly said about the speedy Williams, who saw limited action last season as a freshman.

It took the Irish time to get going but once they did there was no looking back

"We knew it was going to be a grind, but they hung in there," added Kelly on a day when the school announced a four-year contract extension through the 2024 season and he improved to 9-2 in openers. "We played much better football in the second half."