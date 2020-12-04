No. 2 Irish hope to build ACC, CFP resume against Orange

SOUTH BEND — The script has been rewritten off and on for No. 2 Notre Dame in a year dominated by the pandemic, but the overall goal remains the same for Brian Kelly and his team: win two championships.

The Fighting Irish (9-0, CFP No. 2) ended 131 years as a football independent to join the Atlantic Coast Conference for this season, can earn their ninth ACC victory Saturday against Syracuse (1-9, 1-8 ACC). The game is at Notre Dame Stadium, where the Irish have won 23 straight.

Kelly knows Notre Dame, riding the nation’s longest winning streak at 15, needs to take care of business against coach Dino Babers’ youthful Orange before it looks to its future later this month. There is the ACC title game Dec. 19 and there is a possible berth in the College Football Playoff.

“I think the most important thing for us is to carry on the play that we exhibited in the second half of the game against North Carolina,” Kelly said of last week's 31-17 victory in Chapel Hill.

Notre Dame fifth-year quarterback Ian Book orchestrated two second-half touchdown drives while the Irish defense limited Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell and his weapons to 78 yards and no points in the final 30 minutes.