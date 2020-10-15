No. 4 Irish seek tighter defense vs struggling Louisville

SOUTH BEND — Brian Kelly knows if No. 4 Notre Dame expects to play for championships in December and January, it will need to improve defensively, starting with Saturday’s visit from Atlantic Coast Conference foe Louisville.

After not practicing for nine days and not playing for three weeks because of a COVID-19 outbreak, the Fighting Irish (3-0, 2-0 ACC) allowed 405 yards in a 42-26 victory last Saturday against Florida State. Now the Irish meet second-year coach Scott Satterfield’s Cardinals (1-3, 0-3), who lost their third straight game and second consecutive on the road last Friday at Georgia Tech, 46-27.

“I think there were some uncharacteristic defensive lapses that we don’t normally see,” Kelly said. “We had a lot of guys that were not practicing during the week and it showed. It’s not the kind of defense that Clark (Lea, his defensive coordinator) has put out there nor the kind of defense that I want to put out there.”

With no new positive tests, the Irish should be near full strength for the Cardinals, who have shown an ability to move the football with running back Javian Hawkins (468 yards, 3 touchdowns) and quarterback Malik Cunningham (986 yards, 9 TDs) but have been their own worst enemy with untimely turnovers (11) and sacks (14).