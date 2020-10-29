No. 4 Notre Dame passing game picking up with Ga Tech next

Even before the pandemic shut down spring and summer plans, coach Brian Kelly and former Irish quarterback Tom Rees, now Notre Dame’s first-year offensive coordinator, probably knew the passing attack would be a work in progress.

It has indeed been that. Gone are NFL second-round draft picks Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet, who combined for 109 catches for 1,552 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2019.

The Fighting Irish (5-0, 4-0 ACC) are now also without Kevin Austin Jr. and perhaps Braden Lenzy.

Austin, who missed his sophomore year because of disciplinary reasons, had surgery in August for a broken foot, returned briefly against Florida State and Louisville, and then rebroke the foot two days before the Pittsburgh game. Lenzy, who missed the opener against Duke with a sore hamstring, had six receptions over the next three games before re-injuring the hamstring against Pitt and is doubtful for the Yellow Jackets (2-4, 2-3).

Skowronek himself missed part of the Duke game and all of the South Florida game with a hamstring issue. He now has four receptions for 135 yards.