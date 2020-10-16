No. 4 Notre Dame riding experienced o-line to 3-0 start

Eichenberg’s direction temporarily came to a screeching halt when he was poked in the left eye — accidentally, he says — during the second quarter of the win over Florida State. His eye soon swelled virtually shut, and he was still sporting a deep shade of purple Tuesday.

The fifth-year senior returned to the game in the third quarter with the addition of a protective visor.

“I could see for the majority of the time,” said Eichenberg, who added that it took a “full quarter” to get his contact back in.

Others were impressed by Eichenberg’s desire to keep playing.

“I think all our guys had a lot of respect for him, but it just solidified the kind of respect they had for him as a leader on our football team,” Kelly said. “When you see cornerbacks and guys he doesn’t see a lot and DBs go up and talk to him, you can tell that had an effect on other players in our program about him being gritty and fighting through it to get back on the football field.”

The amount of time the Irish offensive line has spent on the field borders on ridiculous.