No. 5 Notre Dame returns after hiatus to host Florida State

Notre Dame has not disclosed which players were affected, but the team’s depth chart released this week was largely void of key absences. Coach Brian Kelly said the roster situation was “fluid” but the team would be fine for the Seminoles.

Linebacker Drew White called the outbreak “a little hiccup,” adding that “I have full faith and trust in all my guys. I knew everyone was doing the right thing.”

Wideout Javon Mckinley said he initially feared “that was it for the season” when activities were halted, “but in time, I took it more day to day.”

Turning to Travis

Redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis is expected to start at quarterback for the Seminoles. If he does, it will mark the first time since 2002 that Florida State starts three different quarterbacks over three games in one season.

Travis entered last week’s 41-24 win over Jacksonville State in the second quarter with his team already down 14-0 and directed touchdown drives on each of FSU’s next five possessions.

He finished 12-of-17 passing for 210 yards with one TD and ran 11 times for 48 yards and another score as the Seminoles avoided an 0-3 start.