Notre Dame better in Texas, but loses again in semifinals

ARLINGTON, Texas — Ian Book had Notre Dame moving with a chance to get within a touchdown of No. 1 Alabama when his interception shifted the momentum in the second half of their playoff semifinal.
A few plays later, the Irish quarterback was out of the game after 310-pound defensive tackle Christian Barmore fell on top of Book on a 14-yard sack.
The relocated Rose Bowl was a slightly more pleasant trip to Texas for the fourth-ranked Irish than their blowout loss to Clemson in the semifinals two years ago, but the outcome matched six previous trips to the playoffs or New Year's Six bowls since 2000.
Friday's 31-14 loss to the Crimson Tide at the home of the Dallas Cowboys put Notre Dame's average margin of defeat at 23 points in those seven losses, two years after a 30-3 loss to Clemson in the Cotton Bowl in the same stadium.
The game was moved to Texas because of COVID-19 restrictions in California.
Coach Brian Kelly bristled at the suggestion that the Irish flopped on a big stage again, and didn't like the suggestion that his team wasn't close again.
“I really don’t want to continue to go down this path,” Kelly said. “We’re going to keep getting here. I’m sorry if you don’t like it or if the national media doesn’t like it. We’re going to go back to work. We’re going to keep recruiting and we’re going to put ourselves back in this position again.”
The Rose Bowl was played inside about 1,400 miles from Pasadena, California.
“I don't think there’s anything quite like the Rose Bowl, the tradition, the setting, the mountains. It's just a phenomenal experience ... wish our players had gotten that opportunity,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said.
Notre Dame, a three-touchdown underdog, was at least in the game in the third quarter despite Alabama taking a quick 14-0 lead. The Irish were driving down 21-7 when Book thought he had tight end Michael Mayer open as he scrambled.
The underthrown pass was intercepted by Christian Harris, and John Metchie had a 40-yard catch and run on the next play to set up a touchdown.
On the next Irish possession, Book ended up in the medical tent after Barmore's sack, replaced by freshman Drew Pyne. By the time Book got back into the game after the winningest quarterback in the school's storied history missed the rest of that possession, the Irish trailed 31-7.
Book, a graduate student who also lost the semifinal to Clemson two years ago, finished 27 of 39 for 229 yards with another 55 yards rushing and a 1-yard touchdown. Kyren Williams also had a 1-yard score.
“It’s our goal to win a national championship and we didn’t do that,” Book said. “A lot of us are done. It’s up to these guys now. I trust them and I plan on them being back here and I’ll be watching.”
DeVonta Smith caught three of fellow Heisman Trophy finalist Mac Jones' four touchdown passes, Najee Harris ran for 125 yards with a high-hurdling highlight for 'Bama.
Alabama led 14-0 after scoring the first two times it had the ball, including an 97-yard drive on which Harris leaped over 6-foot cornerback Nick McCloud just after crossing the line of scrimmage, landed on both feet and then sprinted for a 53-yard gain before getting run out of bounds.
“I actually try to teach him not to do it, and it didn’t work,” Saban said, laughing. “Anyway, for a big guy, it’s pretty amazing that he can do that.”
Jones, who completed 25-of-30 passes for 297 yards, threw a 12-yard TD pass to tight end Jahleel Billingsley on the next play.
That touchdown came between drives when Smith, who has 16 touchdown catches in his last seven games, turned short passes into scores of 26 and 34 yards. Smith finished with seven catches for 130 yards, added a nifty toe-tapping 7-yarder in the front corner of the end zone right on the pylon in the middle of the third quarter.
Alabama's opening seven-play, 79-yard drive ended with Smith making his first catch in the left flat, then sprinting past and through defenders along the sideline for a 26-yard score. After the second-longest scoring drive in Rose Bowl history when Billingsley scored, Alabama drove 84 yards with Smith making a catch on a crossing route for the 34-yard score.
