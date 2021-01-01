Notre Dame better in Texas, but loses again in semifinals

ARLINGTON, Texas — Ian Book had Notre Dame moving with a chance to get within a touchdown of No. 1 Alabama when his interception shifted the momentum in the second half of their playoff semifinal.

A few plays later, the Irish quarterback was out of the game after 310-pound defensive tackle Christian Barmore fell on top of Book on a 14-yard sack.

The relocated Rose Bowl was a slightly more pleasant trip to Texas for the fourth-ranked Irish than their blowout loss to Clemson in the semifinals two years ago, but the outcome matched six previous trips to the playoffs or New Year's Six bowls since 2000.

Friday's 31-14 loss to the Crimson Tide at the home of the Dallas Cowboys put Notre Dame's average margin of defeat at 23 points in those seven losses, two years after a 30-3 loss to Clemson in the Cotton Bowl in the same stadium.

The game was moved to Texas because of COVID-19 restrictions in California.

Coach Brian Kelly bristled at the suggestion that the Irish flopped on a big stage again, and didn't like the suggestion that his team wasn't close again.