Notre Dame leads way with 3 preseason AP All-Americans

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Irish have 3 All-Americans: Notre Dame and Iowa State each had three players selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, led by Fighting Irish defensive back Kyle Hamilton and Cyclones running back Breece Hall. The preseason All-America team presented by Regions Bank was released Monday, five days before the first games of the season kickoff. Eight teams have at least two first-team All-Americans, with seventh-ranked Iowa State and ninth-ranked Notre Dame leading the way. Along with Hall, Iowa State is represented on the first team by tight end Charlie Kolar and linebacker Mike Rose. Hamilton is joined by Fighting Irish teammates Cain Madden, a guard who transferred from Marshall in the offseason, and running back Kyren Williams, who made the team as an all-purpose player.

Valpo's Niesner named to watch list: Valparaiso's Ben Niesner was named to the FCS Punter of the Year Preseason Watch List as one of 20 in the country. Niesner tied the program record with a 43.6 single-season punting average during the 2021 spring season. That was second all-time in the Pioneer Football League. He had seven punts go for 50-plus yards including a career-long 72 yards against San Diego. Of his 31 total punts, nine landed inside the 20.

PRO GOLF

Finau ends 5-year drought: Tony Finau ended more than five years and 142 tournaments without winning with a dynamic charge on the back nine and big miss from Cameron Smith to capture the rain-delayed Northern Trust in a playoff Monday. Finau was three shots out of the lead when he ran off a birdie-eagle-birdie stretch at Liberty National, the last one a 30-foot putt across the 14th green. He closed with a 6-under 65. Smith had a rally of his own with two late birdies, missing a 25-foot birdie chance on the 18th in regulation that would have won it. He closed with a 67. That was as close as the Australian came to winning. On the 18th in the playoff, Smith hit such a wild drive that it sailed over the retaining wall that separates Liberty National from the edge of the Hudson River. Finau had already pounded his drive down the middle of the fairway, and the playoff at that point was effectively over.