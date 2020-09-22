Notre Dame-Wake Forest postponed after Irish positive tests

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Notre Dame’s game at Wake Forest on Saturday has been postponed after positive COVID-19 tests landed 13 Fighting Irish players in isolation and another 10 in quarantine.

The seventh-ranked Fighting Irish said Tuesday the game would be rescheduled. Both teams are off Oct. 3.

Notre Dame said 94 football players were tested for COVID-19 on Monday and of those seven were positive. Those players were in isolation along with others who tested positive last week.

The school is pausing all football-related activities until further testing is complete.

“We managed an increase in positivity rates in August, and the players handled it wonderfully," Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. "We knew COVID would present challenges throughout the season, and we’ll always put student-athlete health and safety at the forefront of our decision making. We look forward to resuming team activities and getting back on the playing field.”

Notre Dame (2-0) opened the season with two home games and held several players out of last week's victory against South Florida without explanation.