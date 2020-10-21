Notre Dame's Jonathan Doerer also gets kick out of golf

The same can be said for golf, and Brian Doerer noted that his son rarely shows frustration in either sport.

“You hit a bad shot in golf, and you have to go hit another one,” he said. “I’m sure there’s carryover there.”

Subtract the club, and there’s also carryover in the swing itself.

“The repetitive motion is something that’s very similar,” Orner said. “The way you address the ball is very similar, and the way you use your body and the control you have to have over your body.”

Clearly, comparisons between kicking and golf are plentiful. Both also require deliberate calibration to account for wind and other weather conditions.

The Louisville game showed that. Doerer appeared to struggle while warming up in the wind, repeatedly missing midrange attempts, before drilling his 30- and 32-yard field goals. Orner explained that what appeared to be a woeful warmup might just be part of the process.